Lyon College to reopen for on-campus classes in spring semester

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

Lyon College announced Thursday it plans to reopen to students for its spring semester after offering only remote instruction this fall because of the pandemic.

“I want to assure you that we expect to be in residence for the spring 2021 semester,” President W. Joseph King said in a message to the campus community.

The private liberal arts college in Batesville suspended in-person instruction in the spring, as did other colleges and universities.

But while almost all other four-year colleges in the state brought students back to campus this fall, Lyon College in July cited safety concerns and told students to stay home. Hendrix College, a private university in Conway, also told students to stay home to start the fall semester remotely.

King’s message Thursday stated college plans to conduct covid-19 testing across campus “in segments when students return.” The college in the summer began a partnership with Austin, Tex.-based COVID Health Project to provide testing services.

Lyon College’s spring semester classes are scheduled to begin Feb. 2. Madeline Pyle, the college’s communications director, said the later-than-typical start is to try to avoid the heaviest of flu season.

This fall the college enrolled 659 students, two fewer than in fall 2019, according to preliminary data from the state Division of Higher Education.