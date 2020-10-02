Manufacturing growth recedes

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2019, file photo, clothes dryers, top, are stacked on top of washing machines at a Home Depot store location, in Boston. Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods increased a weak 0.4% in August following a much larger July gain. The Commerce Department reported Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 that the August advance marked the fourth consecutive increase but was far lower than the 11.7% surge seen in July. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

U.S. manufacturing expanded in September by less than forecast as new orders pulled back from a 16-year high and production softened.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its manufacturing index fell to 55.4 in September from 56 in August. Anything above 50 signals growth, and U.S. manufacturing has expanded now for five consecutive months.

The institute reported that new orders and production grew in September, though at a slower pace. Employment contracted for the 14th-straight month, though with a reading of 49.6, and came very close to expansion for the first time since July 2019.

Some 19.4% of manufacturers said employment was higher in September, the largest share since June 2019. The Labor Department's monthly employment report, out today, is forecast to show that manufacturing payrolls increased 35,000 in September.

Though softer than expected, the manufacturing gauge is still at its third-highest level since 2018. The covid-19 pandemic and associated business closures crippled factory production, but as the economy has opened more broadly, the sector has recovered rapidly. However, as the initial wave of pent-up demand has tempered, so has the pace of growth for the nation's producers.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Among the six biggest manufacturing industries, food, beverage and tobacco continued to be the best-performing sector. Manufacturing of paper products, wood products and furniture also expanded.

"For the better part of the month of September, it's been a very strong period of growth for manufacturing," Timothy Fiore, chairman of the institute's Business Survey Committee, said on a call with reporters. "There's not a single thing that I can see in this report that would cause me to be overly concerned about the future."

The institute said 14 of the 18 manufacturing industries reported growth in September. Those in contraction were apparel, printing, petroleum and coal products, and primary metals.

Layoffs are hitting sectors in retreat, including more than 2,000 job cuts at Ohio's Marathon Petroleum late Wednesday.

Although manufacturing picked up beginning in June, there are signs that activity may be slowing. Last week, the Commerce Department reported that orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods increased 0.4% in August after a much larger gain in the previous month. It was the fourth consecutive monthly increase, but it was far weaker than the 11.7% surge in July.

The Commerce Department also reported this week that gross domestic product -- the broadest measure of economic output -- plummeted at a revised 31.4% in the April-June quarter. It was by far the worst three months in records dating back to 1947.

That likely means the U.S. economy in 2020, for the first time since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, will shrink. Economists are projecting that the U.S. economy will retreat about 4% this year.

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Ott of The Associated Press; and by Reade Pickert and Jarrell Dillard of Bloomberg News.