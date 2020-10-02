NLR mayoral hopefuls talk unity, diversity

North Little Rock City Hall at 300 Main St. is shown in this 2020 file photo. ( Stephen Simpson )

North Little Rock's four mayoral candidates addressed diversity, economics and protests Thursday night during a virtual forum.

Candidates Terry Hartwick, Alice Kunce, Debi Ross and Tracy Steele took part in the hour-long forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County and the Laman Library in an attempt to foster dialogue between the candidates and the community. The event was recorded and uploaded to Facebook.

The candidates are vying to replace Mayor Joe Smith, who is not seeking reelection.

Hartwick served as North Little Rock's mayor from 1985-88 and is currently the city's director of Parks and Recreation.

Kunce is a teacher at Dunbar Middle School in the Little Rock School District.

Ross is a North Little Rock City Council member representing Ward 1, a seat she has held since 2007.

Steele is a member of the North Little Rock School Board and has served in the state House of Representatives and the state Senate. This is the second time he has run for mayor. He lost to Smith in a runoff in 2012.

Each candidate had one minute Thursday to answer questions submitted by the public. Danielle Butler, a member of the League of Women Voters in Pulaski County, served as the event's moderator.

Unity was one of the main talking points.

"We are so divided from the federal level all the way down, and it has trickled down to us [in North Little Rock]," Ross said. "We need to sit down and talk about it."

Steele mentioned the importance of race relations within the city and spoke of how he viewed the issue as forgotten for the most part throughout the campaign season.

"The marginalized citizens of this city make up a large part of North Little Rock," he said. "That is why we have to talk about bringing the entire city together. I am glad the other candidates are bringing that up now, because for too long it has been forgotten."

All of the candidates complimented the police force within the city, but offered various ways to improve the department.

Hartwick mentioned bringing back the citizen ride-along program.

"We got a good police force," he said. "I can see improvements that can be made, but I don't want to make changes for no reason."

Kunce said she wants to talk with officers to figure out what training is needed and wanted in the community.

Steele, Hartwick and Ross all touted their experience in politics.

Hartwick said his previous experience as mayor helps make him an ideal candidate again, mentioning that his familiarity with the office is important because of the likelihood of the covid-19 pandemic still being an issue in 2021.

Ross mentioned the city would benefit from her time serving on the City Council.

"I don't need a transition team," she said. "I can get it running on day one. My platform is to get back to the neighborhoods. I want people to know that all of our neighborhoods are valued."

Kunce said she was inspired to run after seeing Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott succeed, and said what she might lack in experience she makes up for with an ability to bring people together.

"From being a carhop at Sonic when I was in high school to being a teacher, I can tell you I am good with talking to people from all different backgrounds," she said. "I believe if you listen and learn then you will be all right."

Kunce also said her lack of experience might also lead to a more diverse staff and leadership boards.

"I am not originally from North Little Rock, meaning I don't have those long-term relationships where I owe somebody something," she said. "I want to encourage people who haven't been involved with the city to come in."

Diversity was a primary talking point for all of the candidates.

"The staff and city hall need to look like the city," Steele said. "I believe our city officials are doing a great job, but we need more diversity. We seem to use the same people who serve on multiple boards and commissions."

The candidates' views on protests were mostly similar. All agreed peaceful protesting is a legal right, but Kunce mentioned the importance of listening to the reasons behind the protests.

"The response to protests should be to listen," she said. "If people are angry, why are they angry? If people are fearful, then why are they fearful? Then we must give them a place at the table to speak those grievances.

"There is a way to do this quietly or loudly, but at the end of the day you need to listen and provide assistance."

Steele addressed economic growth and development by saying if he were elected, he would recruit small businesses and make it easier for them to succeed in North Little Rock.

"I hear small-business owners complaining about the fees and licenses all the time," he said. "We got to be as accommodating as possible."

Hartwick touted his experience as a member of the Chamber of Commerce and his time as mayor, and defended himself after Steele suggested that North Little Rock needed to improve business relations compared to other cities across the state.

"I would put North Little Rock against Springdale and Fayetteville," Hartwick said, "but evidently he doesn't."