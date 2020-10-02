North Little Rock man dies in I-40 wreck, troopers say

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

A 67-year-old North Little Rock man died following a wreck on Interstate 40 in Mayflower on Thursday, state police said.

Virgil Darrough was driving an International Harvester east on the interstate around 3:30 p.m. when a tractor-trailer in front of him slammed on the brakes, according to a preliminary report.

Troopers said the International Harvester hit the back of the vehicle, and Darrough died. The driver and a passenger from the other vehicle were also injured, according to state police.

Weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, the report states.

At least 473 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.