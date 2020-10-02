Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Sarah Young, 34, of 3308 S. City Lake Road in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Young was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Erik Hutcherson, 33, of 502 Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Hutcherson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Omari Steele, 32, of 1101 Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. Steele was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Lindsey Baker, 28, of Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving. Baker was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Prairie Grove

• Colton Alvarado, 26, of 111836 N. Old Cincinnati Road in Summers was arrested Wednesday in connection with burglary, criminal mischief and theft of property. Alvarado was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,500 bond.

Springdale

• Marcus Lockhart, 51, of 703 N. Thompson St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Lockhart was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Danial Plack, 39, of 11047 Rocky Creek Road in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Plack was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• James Thomas, 32, of 1 Kilham Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Thursday in connection with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomas was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Timmy Bronson, 44, of 2313 Carly Road in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bronson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• David Satterfield, 35, of 2033 Dead Horse Mountain Road in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft of property, criminal mischief, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Satterfield was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• April Vinson, 40, of 178 Walnut St. in Colcord, Okla., was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Vinson was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Charles Jackson, 32, of 3404 Landau Court in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of firearm by certain persons. Jackson was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.