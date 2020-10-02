Off The Wire

BASKETBALL

Doc in charge in Philly

There's a new Doc in Philadelphia -- one charged with reviving a 76ers organization that fell far short of NBA championship expectations. The 76ers reached an agreement Thursday with Doc Rivers to become the latest coach to try and lead the Sixers to their first NBA championship since 1983, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the Sixers had not formally announced the move. Rivers takes over for Brett Brown, who was fired after the 76ers were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Rivers was fired about two weeks after the Los Angeles Clippers wasted a 3-1 series lead and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. Rivers spent seven seasons with the Clippers, making the playoffs in six of them -- major success for a once-woebegone franchise.

GOLF

Two share LPGA lead

Lauren Stephenson holed out from the rough from 137 yards for eagle on the par-4 14th and shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday for a share of the Shoprite LPGA Classic lead in Galloway, N.J., with Mi Hyang Lee. Stephenson, the 23-year-old former Clemson and Alabama player in her second season on the LPGA Tour, birdied four of the first five holes and finished the morning round on Seaview's Bay Course with eight birdies and two bogeys. Lee, the 27-year-old South Korean player who won the last of her two LPGA Tour titles in 2017, birdied the final two holes in a bogey-free afternoon round. Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi (Arkansas Razorbacks) both shot a 1-under par 70. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) fired a 1-over 72.

Munoz back on top

Defending champion Sebastian Munoz nearly holed a wedge on his opening hole as part of his fast start, ran in four consecutive birdies on the back nine and wound up with an 8-under 64 to share of the lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship with Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell and Charley Hoffman. The Country Club of Jackson was soft from recent downpours, though the greens were running fast and true, contributing to the good scoring. Sixteen players were at 67 or better. The Colombian figured there were good scores to be had when he saw Walker and Hoffman at 64 before he teed off, with plenty of other low scores right behind them. His only bogey came on the ninth hole when his drive landed in a divot and he missed the green to the left. All that did was slow his momentum briefly, and he picked that right back up starting on the 13th with four consecutive birdies, all of them within 6 feet. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) turned in a 3-under 69 and is tied for 28th while Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) fired a 1-under 71 and is tied for 65th.

Dorn leads in Savannah

Andrew Dorn fired a 9-under 63 and leads the Korn Ferry Tour's Savannah Golf Championship in Savannah, Ga., by one stroke. Three players -- Jake Knapp, Evan Harmeling and Kyle Jones -- are a shot back at the Landings Club/Deer Creek Golf Club. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth is tied for 26th after a 5-under 67. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) is tied for 45th, shooting a 4-under 68. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot a 2-over 74 and is tied for 138th place. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) and Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) are both at 3-over 75 and tied for 148th.

FOOTBALL

Clemson RB wants transfer

Clemson freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman has put his name in the transfer portal. Team spokesman Ross Taylor said Thursday that Bowman talked with Clemson coaches about his desire to transfer. Bowman is a 5-10, 190-pound tailback from Lakeland, Fla., who was rated a five-star recruit who enrolled early and was part of the Tigers' spring practice, cut short last March with the school's shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney compared Bowman's speed and ability with that of former Tigers and NFL runner C.J. Spiller. Bowman ran for 5,081 yards with 71 touchdowns during his high school career. He had offers from several prominent programs including Alabama, Auburn and Florida. Bowman, however, was down on the depth chart this season behind two-time defending ACC player of the year Travis Etienne and his backups in Lyn-J Dixon and Darien Rencher.

Mountain West to play 8 games

The Mountain West released its revised schedule and said the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will meet in the championship game. The league is skipping the traditional two-division format to allow "maximum flexibility given the various constraints which had to be considered," Commissioner Craig Thompson explained in a release Thursday. The teams are scheduled to play eight games, beginning Oct. 24. The championship contest is slated for Dec. 19 and the host team will be the one with the highest winning percentage in conference games only. Last week, the conference's board of directors approved play to resume following a postponement of fall sports on Aug. 10 due to the covid-19 pandemic. Air Force will play six conference games, in addition to matchups against service academy rivals Navy and Army in the annual Commander-in-Chief's Trophy competition.

Ravens' CB gets extension

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey has signed a five-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2026 season. Since being drafted by Baltimore with the 16th overall pick in 2017, the former Alabama standout has 150 tackles, 8 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries in 49 games. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 after picking off three passes and returning two fumbles for scores. The 24-year-old Humphrey is a key figure in a defense that last year ranked fourth in the league in fewest yards allowed.

Falcons sign kicker

With Younghoe Koo hobbled by a groin injury, the Atlanta Falcons signed kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad as insurance heading into Monday night's game at Green Bay. Koo was injured during the warmup for last weekend's loss to the Chicago Bears. He missed a field goal, an extra point and was not able to handle kickoffs. Koo did not practice Thursday. Fry was originally signed by the Chicago Bears in 2019. He also has spent time with Baltimore, Carolina and Tampa Bay but has not appeared in an NFL game. Fry connected on 66 of 88 field goal attempts at South Carolina, where he was the leading scorer in school history.

Kearse back from suspension

The Detroit Lions activated safety Jayron Kearse after he served a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse. Detroit released running back Ty Johnson on Thursday to clear a roster spot for Kearse. The 6-4, 220-pound Kearse signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Detroit as a free agent. He spent four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings after being selected in the seventh round in the 2016 draft. Kearse was mostly a backup who played regularly on special teams for the Vikings.