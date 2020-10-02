One-Way Street: Offensive lineman settles in after move to Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- The offensive line was already supposed to be a strength for Bentonville High's football team this season, especially since there were three returning starters in the trenches.

But along comes somebody like Josh Street, and the Tigers knew they had to make some room for this 6-foot-6, 285-pound newcomer -- especially since he was an all-state offensive lineman last fall.

"It's been a really good transition," Street said. "When I first moved here, I really didn't know a lot of people, and I was able to meet with some of them whenever I made a visit here. I actually became friends with them and I told them I would probably be coming here.

"Ever since that visit, I've been able to text and talk with them. They're now a great group of guys to be around, and they know how to get after it on the field."

Street had lived in Danville for the past 5 years and played football for his uncle, then-head coach D.J. Crane. Street started on the Little Johns' offensive and defensive lines and was chosen for the all-state team by the 3A-4 Conference coaches, and he had earned college offers from nearby Arkansas Tech and Northeastern (Okla.) State.

Everything, however, began to change during the offseason when Crane resigned at Danville and later accepted a position on Bentonville's staff to coach safeties and special teams. Street had already expressed his desire to finish out his high school career with Crane, so he and his family chose to make the move to Bentonville in April.

"We've always been a close family," Crane said. "So the decision for him to make that was tough. He had such good friends, and the people in Danville really took care of him.

"It was tough for him to leave that, but he felt it was the right decision as far as progressing his football career and being close to family. It was a good opportunity -- for all of us -- to be able to come up to this area."

The only drawback to Street's move may have been the timing. Schools and all school activities had already been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning Street couldn't work out with his new team until further notice.

But Street did get a little help along the way. Even while he was still in Danville, Street would have workouts every day with Crane, who would also text and talk to Bentonville head coach Jody Grant to find out what needed to be done to get Street ready.

Once Street settled in at Bentonville, his new neighbor -- junior cornerback Caleb Young -- also helped him with workouts before any practices with the Tigers took place.

"He has a weight room inside of his garage," Street said of Young. "I met him when we were moving in, and he would let me come over three times a week. We worked out together through the whole quarantine period until football started, and that helped me get ready to come up and play."

It only took one workout for Street to discover one of the big differences between Class 3A and Class 7A football. Where he had grown accustomed to having 20-25 players during practice sessions at Danville, he said there were about 120 people in attendance when Bentonville was able to resume football workouts June 1.

While that first practice opened Street's eyes, his appearance also caught the eyes of Bentonville offensive coordinator Aaron Danenhauer right away.

"I said that's a good-looking body, and I can work with that," Danenhauer said. "Any time you can get a good-looking kid like that move in, and with the ability he has, he's going to make you better.

"He's a great kid, and he doesn't lack any motivation. He's fun to be around, and he loves being around football and playing the game. There are things we continue to work on but overall, with his ability and work ethic, he's going to be just fine. It's fun having him."

Bentonville's depth was exactly what Street needed because he wouldn't need to play on both sides of the football unless it was an emergency. Street said the offensive line is his natural position and prefers it over defense simply because he "likes to bury people in the ground and create holes for my running back to score."

The Tigers' style of play, however, made Street realize he had a lot to learn -- and in a much shorter time than usual -- if he wanted to earn his spot in the starting lineup.

"The biggest change I had to make was knowing how to play my position," Street said. "At Danville, I just did what I did because I didn't have a lot of coaching at Danville. My uncle had to jump around everywhere, so I basicially did what I thought was right.

"Here with Coach D, it's a whole different ball game. You're learning new steps and learning how to pass set. When I moved here, I didn't know how to pass set. I hadn't pass set in my life. The coaching is also one of the biggest changes because I never had coaches like Coach D and his younger brother (Marcus) coaching me specific things."

Danenhauer, meanwhile, needed a way to fit Street into an offensive line that was in a rare situation. Danenhauer normally has to rebuild offensive lines year in and year out, but the Tigers already had an all-state performer in Ethan Fitzgerald returning this year, as well as a pair of first-team all-conference selections in Ryan Garrett and Jaxson Caylor.

The solution was a simple one. Garrett, who played right tackle last season, was moved to right guard. That allowed Street to fill in the right tackle void.

"Ryan did a good job at right tackle last year," Danenhauer said. "But I think it helps him better being an interior guy, and he's always been a guard. Having somebody like Josh who moved in and can play tackle with his length, it was nice to take Ryan and move him in the interior.

"We're working with Josh on some things, and they're just some fundamental things that I believe in and trust. There are certain ways you take a pass set or in the run game, you can force people to the ground correctly. It's a work in progress when you've done things a certain way for a long time. It takes time to learn a new method to the madness."

Street's work during the offseason hasn't gone unnoticed. He made the needed adjustments enough to be the starting right tackle through Bentonville's first four games.

"Playing in my first Class 7A game was really different," Street said. "I have never played in a football atmosphere like that before. I know covid has messed with everything, but there are still so many more people and better competition. But I felt I did a good job -- put some people on the ground and did my assignments. It was fun."

"He's also caught the attention of more colleges. Southeastern Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Kansas and Maryland have already inquired about Street and have made offers.

"Coach Grant and my uncle talked to me, and they helped me get my film out there," Street said. "I haven't made a decision yet. I'm going to wait until the season is over and see how many offers I do get, then go from there."