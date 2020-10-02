Pennsylvanian on top of his game on race track

Mark Smith of Sunbury, Pa., has 19 sprint car victories this season entering the weekend’s 33rd annual Comp Cams Short Track Nationals at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway. It’s the second-most open-wheel victories in the nation this season, trailing only former NASCAR star Kyle Larson, who has 37. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)

Mark Smith has collected 19 victories behind the wheel of his sprint car this season. One more, he said, would be just fine.

Smith, of Sunbury, Pa., will be one of the favorites to win during the 33rd annual Comp Cams Short Track Nationals tonight and Saturday night at Little Rock's I-30 Speedway.

"This is the best year I've had yet," said Smith, 49, who has been racing sprints since 2001. "I'm shooting for 20 and I've got like eight more races left this season. But they can be tough to come by when you're trying hard."

Smith's season has been nearly unmatched in open-wheel racing in 2020. It has been topped only by former NASCAR star Kyle Larson, who had last count had collected 37 victories while driving midgets, sprint cars (winged and wingless, 410 cubic-inch and 360 ci) and USAC Champ cars.

All but one of Smith's victories this season have come in 360s -- he won a 410 event in May at St. Francois County Raceway in Farmington, Mo. -- and his 18 360 victories top the nation. His season breakdown is impressive: 41 starts, 19 victories (in 7 states), 30 top-five finishes and 34 top-10s.

He was especially dominant in September, when strung together five consecutive victories, including a victory at I-30 in the Ralph Henson Memorial, an American Sprint Car Series regional event. He closed out the run during a three-day ASCS national tour event at Wheatland, Mo., where he won twice and drooped to a third in the finale.

"I haven't changed anything," he said. "Just try to keep doing the same thing. It's hard to win races, especially at that amount."

A veteran of the large and extremely competitive sprint racing scene in Pennsylvania, Smith has spent most of this season and parts of others racing in the South.

The owner of Mach 1 Chassis, a sprint car chassis manufacturer, Smith developed a friendship and working relationship with veteran sprint driver Dale Howard of Byhalia, Miss. As a result, Smith returns to the region often "to see what the race tracks were like down there," he said. Howard's shop serves as an away-from-home home base.

When the covid-19 pandemic struck, Smith found more racing was available to the south when the United Sprint Car Series began holding events in Florida before racing began to expand across that part of the country.

"With this whole covid thing this year, our racing in Pennsylvania was shut down for like three months. Nothing," Smith said earlier this week from Pennsylvania. "But the USCS was racing down South. So I basically loaded up everything and my family, and we moved to Mississippi for a month and a half. We just raced out of Dale's place and have been doing that all summer just because of the circumstances."

He has found the smaller, tighter tracks like those at I-30, Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis and others in the region more to his liking than the large half-mile tracks near his home.

"I prefer to travel more now, just because I like the race tracks down South," Smith said. "It's more affordable. It's way easier on engines, easier on tires. We travel a distance, but it's cheaper for us equipment wise -- half the wear and tear."

Smith has competed at the Short Track Nationals only one other time, when he qualified for the main event in 2016 and finished sixth. While he said he can appreciate the level of competition the event will attract, Smith said his game plan will not change.

"I like [I-30]. It's a nice little elbows-up track," he said. "I take all the races the same. We can draw [a heat race starting spot] in the back, it just means we have to pass race cars. If you can't pass them, then you're in trouble."

More News Short Track Nationals WHEN Tonight and Saturday night. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. WHERE I-30 Speedway, Little Rock PURSE Tonight: $2,500 to win and $250 to start. Saturday: $10,041 to win and $800 to start TICKETS Adult grandstand admission is $20 tonight and $28 Saturday. Children aged 12 and under get in free both nights. Pit passes are $30 tonight and $35 Saturday. PAY-PER-VIEW See floracing.com