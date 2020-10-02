Police ID woman killed at Little Rock apartments

Little Rock police investigate a homicide Thursday in the 5200 block of Stanley Road, where a woman was shot to death in her apartment. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Police on Friday released the name of a 35-year-old woman who was fatally shot at a southwest Little Rock apartment complex.

Officers responding to a shooting call at 5204 Stanley Drive at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday found Dekeesha McPhearson suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release by Little Rock police. McPhearson was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the release states.

Thursday was McPhearson's birthday, according to authorities

Police said preliminary information suggests two men approached the rear of the complex and began shooting.

The investigation into the killing is ongoing, the release states, and detectives are “actively working leads.”