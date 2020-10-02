Quorum court meets to resolve ordinance budgeting error

Gerald Robinson, county judge for Jefferson County, is shown in this file photo. (Special to the Pine Bluff Commercial)

A specially called Quorum Court meeting was held Thursday evening via Zoom to expeditiously take care of business that had to be put on hold because of an error.

In an original appropriation ordinance, savings in the county sheriff's office were shown to be $538,000 but that amount included just over $258,000 from the juvenile justice education budget, which Chris Brown, office manager in the sheriff's office, said was the amount that would have been saved if the office had furloughed employees.

"Initially in the last meeting, the number of over $800,000 was counted as savings, but the sheriff had the schools in there, and I don't know exactly why that was done," said Gerald Robinson, county judge for Jefferson County, during Thursday's meeting. "I don't know if it was by mistake, but the school funds are strictly what they are. Those are appropriated and given by the Pine Bluff School District so those monies can't be touched. That's school district money."

According to Brown, out of the $538,000 listed in the ordinance from the sheriff's office to be unappropriated and returned to the County General Fund, only $155,548 came from the County General Fund. The remaining $382,512, he said, is budgeted from different line items that are funded with restricted funds and can only be re-appropriated back into those restricted funds and held for the originally intended purpose.

According to Robinson, the amended amount was $466,605.

"We needed to take that out. You can't take it from school and put it in County General," said Robinson. "We had to correct it."

In other business, Barbara Collins' appointment as circuit clerk had to be voted on again after a publishing error occurred, according to Robinson.

Lafayette Woods Sr., who held the office of circuit clerk of Jefferson County and served in that capacity since Jan. 1, 2009, submitted his letter of retirement effective Oct. 1. With the position declared vacant, a unanimous vote by the quorum court appointed Collins to fill the position of circuit clerk, effective immediately.

Robinson welcomed Collins and said she would do a good job.

"You've been an outstanding employee and dedicated, and the quorum court appreciates you stepping up to the plate to fulfill this position," Robinson said.

Collins' term will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.