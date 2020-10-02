Returning students at largest districts face regular coronavirus testing

A student is directed by school aides on the first day of in-person classes at Erasmus High School in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in New York. The city's plans to send kids back into classrooms rely on an ambitious plan to do random virus testing of pupils and staff throughout the school year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The two largest school districts in the U.S. are rolling out ambitious and costly plans to test students and staff for the coronavirus, in an effort to help keep school buildings open.

New York City set in motion its program to begin monthly testing of 10% to 20% of students and staff in every building on Thursday, as the final wave of the district's more than 1 million students returned to brick-and-mortar classrooms for the first time in six months,

"This is going to allow us to keep a constant eye on what is happening in each school, and make sure we can keep everyone safe," Mayor Bill de Blasio said, imploring parents to fill out consent forms so their children can participate. "We are going to start testing next week."

With an estimated 100,000 to 120,000 tests expected each month, each costing between $78 and $90, New York City's school-based testing plan goes well beyond safety protocols seen in most other districts.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Unified School District, has launched a similarly comprehensive, $150 million, testing program to help determine when it will be safe to resume in-person instruction. The district began the school year remotely in August for all 600,000 students. The New York and Los Angeles systems are respectively the nation's largest and 2nd-largest school districts.

The coronavirus struck hard at the elderly early in the pandemic and is now increasingly infecting American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears to be fueled by school reopenings and other activities. Children of all ages now make up 10% of all U.S cases, up from 2% in April, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that the incidence of covid-19 in school-age children began rising in early September as many returned to classrooms. Its recommendations emphasize distancing, cleaning and face coverings -- though no requirement for universal testing of students and staff.

New York City elementary school students began returning to school buildings Tuesday after starting the year remote. Middle and high school students started back Thursday.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XN07_VsjUdM]

After greeting students at a middle school Thursday, De Blasio sought to reassure parents worried about the testing, which was part of an agreement with the teachers union to avert a strike. At least 79 Department of Education employees have died from the virus.

"Is it going to be that long instrument that goes up your nose? No!" he said. "It's simple. It's not invasive. It's quick."

As part of the Los Angeles Unified School District plan announced this month, all students and staff will get an initial baseline test in coming weeks to ensure the incidence of covid-19 is low, and then another test immediately before returning to school, Superintendent Austin Beutner said Monday.

Periodic testing will continue throughout the school year under a collaboration chaired by Beutner and former U.S. Education Arne Duncan that also includes the University of California, Los Angeles, Johns Hopkins and Stanford universities, Microsoft and several health providers.

"Pulling off something like this is almost a miraculous undertaking in and of itself because there are so many things that could go wrong," said Arlene Inouye, secretary of United Teachers Los Angeles, which negotiated conditions for school nurses tasked with testing, "but what's really encouraging is that there are a lot of partners in this venture."

Students arrive for the first day of in-person classes at Erasmus High School in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in New York. The city's plans to send kids back into classrooms rely on an ambitious plan to do random virus testing of pupils and staff throughout the school year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A student is greeted by school safety officers on the first day of in-person classes at Erasmus High School in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in New York. The city's plans to send kids back into classrooms rely on an ambitious plan to do random virus testing of pupils and staff throughout the school year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A student arrives for the first day of in-person classes at Erasmus High School in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in New York. The city's plans to send kids back into classrooms rely on an ambitious plan to do random virus testing of pupils and staff throughout the school year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

A mother accompanies her children as they arrive for the first day of in-person classes at Erasmus High School in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in New York. The city's plans to send kids back into classrooms rely on an ambitious plan to do random virus testing of pupils and staff throughout the school year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Students bump elbows as they arrive for the first day of in-person classes at Erasmus High School in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in New York. The city's plans to send kids back into classrooms rely on an ambitious plan to do random virus testing of pupils and staff throughout the school year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

School aide Serin Brandt, center, helps a student as he arrives on a scooter for the first day of in-person classes at Erasmus High School in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in New York. The city's plans to send kids back into classrooms rely on an ambitious plan to do random virus testing of pupils and staff throughout the school year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Students arrive for the first day of in-person classes at Erasmus High School in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 in New York. The city's plans to send kids back into classrooms rely on an ambitious plan to do random virus testing of pupils and staff throughout the school year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)