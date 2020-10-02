Southside completes sweep after fast start

Fort Smith Southside’s Olivia Melton (middle) spikes the ball between two Bentonville defenders Thursday during the Lady Rebels’ 25-11, 25-19, 27-25 victory over the Lady Tigers in Bentonville. See nwaonline.com/201001Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

BENTONVILLE -- Fort Smith Southside started fast and completed a sweep against Bentonville Thursday night.

The Lady Rebels dominated the first set and beat Bentonville 3-0 (25-11, 25-19, 27-25) in 6A-West Conference action at Tiger Arena. Avery Fitzgerald had 14 kills to lead Southside (8-2, 6-1). She was followed by Toree Tiffee with eight and Aleigha Johnson with seven kills. Trinity Hamilton had seven kills to pace Bentonville.

Both teams had three-game winning streaks, although Bentonville's game at Har-Ber was canceled Tuesday because of covid-19 concerns.

Southside, which swept Rogers on Tuesday, continued its strong play with a 25-11 victory in the first set against Bentonville. Tinsley Freeman had two aces and Johnson one to set the pace for Southside, which surged to an 11-3 lead. Bentonville (7-4, 2-4) twice called timeout but the Lady Mavericks increased their lead to 21-6 following kills by Tiffee, Avery Fitzgerald, and Hayley Hall.

"Bentonville's a great team and for our kids to come in and jump out to a big lead was really impressive," Southside coach Natalie Throneberry said. "I like how we played in the first set, but I'd like to see us continue that in the second and third set next time."

Down 2-0, Bentonville turned in its best performance in the third set while taking a 21-19 lead on a kill by Hamilton. Southside forced a tie before Bentonville eased ahead again 25-24. The Lady Mavericks then made the plays at the end, including a kill by Fitzgerald, to complete the sweep.

After losing badly in the first set, Bentonville pulled to within 16-15 of Southside following a kill by Maddie Lee. But Southside took over again spurred on by two kills by Johnson at middle blocker position. Tiffee added two kills and an ace before Avery Fitzgerald crossed up the Bentonville defense with a dink in open court to complete a 25-19 victory for the Lady Mavericks.

"Our middle (blocker) Aleigha Johnson has really matured since the end of last season," Throneberry said. "I like how confidently she swings. When that ball goes to her we all kind of hold our breath because we know something big is going to happen."

Fayetteville 3, Rogers High 0

The Lady Purple Bulldogs improved to 12-0 with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-9 win over the Lady Mounties in 6A-West Conference play.

Freshman Regan Harp led the Fayetteville (8-0 6A-West) with 10 kills, while Perry Flannigan chipped in nine.

Greenwood 3, Russellville 1

Larkin Luke hammered a team-high 12 kills, while Hannah Watkins and Myia McCoy added 11 each to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 25-21, 16-25, 25-23, 25-18 5A-West Conference win over Russellville.

Luke and Watkins added two blocks each, while setter Anna Johnson dished out 36 assists and added eight digs. Maddi Pugh contributed a team-high 14 digs and two aces for Greenwood (10-1, 7-0 5A-West). The Lady Bulldogs have now won 10 in a row after losing the season opener to Class 6A Fayetteville.

Springdale High 3, Bentonville West 0

The Lady Red'Dogs earned a sweep over Bentonville West 25-12, 25-13, 25-9 on Thursday in 6A-West action.

Springdale (3-7, 2-6) got 10 kills from Taina Miller and Tori Hennarichs and Amana Johnson combined for 9 blocks. Johnson and Hennarichs each had 17 digs and Maddie Downing had 6 ace serves.