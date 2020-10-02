State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

Sun Belt releases schedules

The Sun Belt Conference released its 2020-21 men's and women's basketball schedules Thursday, with conferences games set to start on Dec. 31.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men will start its conference slate on the road at Texas State, while the women will host Texas State at home, both being on New Years Eve. The UALR men's Sun Belt home opener won't be until Jan. 7 when the Trojans face Coastal Carolina.

UALR and Arkansas State men will play on Jan. 18 and Feb. 13, with the first matchup being in Jonesboro and the second being at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. The UALR and Arkansas State women will meet each other within a single week, playing first in Little Rock on Feb. 13 and then in Jonesboro Feb. 20.

The UALR women are looking to bounce back after posting a 12-19 record last season, while the men will try to defend last year's regular season Sun Belt title.

"This will be a challenging schedule for us in a very competitive league," UALR men's Coach Darrell Walker said in a statement. "We'll have to be ready night in and night out and our players understand they are going to get our opponent's best every time out."

The UALR men's and women's nonconference schedules will be released at a later date.

-- George Stoia

TRACK AND FIELD

USATF honor for Chadwick

Former University of Arkansas NCAA indoor hurdles champion Payton Chadwick earned USATF Athlete of the Week honors via a fan vote after wrapping up her 2020 season with a victory in the 100-meter hurdles at this year's final Diamond League meet held in Doha, Qatar.

Chadwick, of Springdale, improved her U.S. leading time in the 100 hurdles to 12.78 seconds with the Diamond League victory last week and moved to No. 6 on the 2020 world list. She was a tenth of a second off the world-leading time of 12.68 set by Nadine Visser of the Netherlands.

Also competing in the 100 meters in the Doha meet, Chadwick ran a career-best of 11.51, which bettered her 11.69 from 2016.

-- Bob Holt

WOMEN'S SOCCER

ASU moves to 5-0

Abigail Miller scored the lone goal to lead Arkansas State University (5-0) past the University of Arkansas at Little Rock 1-0 on Thursday in Jonesboro.

In the 64th minute, Sarah Sodoma gained possession then pushed the ball up the left side creating space between her and a Trojan defender. Sodoma then sent the ball over the top and across to find Miller. Miller then let the ball drop and took a shot off her left foot, sending the ball through the bottom left corner of the net for her first collegiate goal.

ASU outshot UALR 10-7 as the Trojans (1-2) held a 3-2 shots on goal advantage.

-- Democrat-Gazette wire reports