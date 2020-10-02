State’s general revenues drop by $3.1M, but exceed forecast by $73.7M

FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

Arkansas’ general revenues in September dropped by $3.1 million from a year ago to $661.5 million, but they exceeded the state’s forecast by $73.7 million.

The state’s individual income tax collections in September declined by $17.8 million from a year ago to $320 million, yet exceeded the state’s forecast by $48 million. State officials attributed the decline in collections to fewer paydays last month compared to a year ago, a change in the withholding formula and the state’s individual income tax cuts.

The state’s sales and use taxes last month increased by $21.7 million over a year ago to $231.2 million and exceeded the state’s forecast by $18.7 million.

Individual income and sales and use taxes are state government's two largest sources of state general revenues.

Last month, the net general revenues available to state agencies dropped by $12.2 million

from a year ago to $591.9 million but exceeded the state’s forecast by $65.1 million.

After the first three months of fiscal 2021, the net has increased by $227.4 million over the same period in fiscal 2020 to $1.7 billion and exceeded the forecast by $158.8 million.