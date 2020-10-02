Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

State’s general revenues drop by $3.1M, but exceed forecast by $73.7M

by Michael R. Wickline | Today at 10:37 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

Arkansas’ general revenues in September dropped by $3.1 million from a year ago to $661.5 million, but they exceeded the state’s forecast by $73.7 million.

The state’s individual income tax collections in September declined by $17.8 million from a year ago to $320 million, yet exceeded the state’s forecast by $48 million. State officials attributed the decline in collections to fewer paydays last month compared to a year ago, a change in the withholding formula and the state’s individual income tax cuts.

The state’s sales and use taxes last month increased by $21.7 million over a year ago to $231.2 million and exceeded the state’s forecast by $18.7 million.

Individual income and sales and use taxes are state government's two largest sources of state general revenues.

Last month, the net general revenues available to state agencies dropped by $12.2 million

from a year ago to $591.9 million but exceeded the state’s forecast by $65.1 million.

After the first three months of fiscal 2021, the net has increased by $227.4 million over the same period in fiscal 2020 to $1.7 billion and exceeded the forecast by $158.8 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT