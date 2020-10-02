State's virus cases up by 958

Registered nurses Amanda Velasquez (left) and Ursula Dixon take swabs from a couple in April at a drive-up coronavirus testing site at Arkansas Surgical Hospital in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

​Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 958, the third daily increase in a row of more than 900 cases.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by seven, to 1,391.

In a statement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson highlighted the "record breaking" number of tests that were performed on Thursday, contributing to Friday's increase in cases.

He said the state had received a shipment of 59,000 credit-card size antigen test kits that were purchased by the federal government and distributed to states.

"This is welcome news as we continue to increase our testing efforts," the Republican governor said. "This weekend, let’s all do our part to protect ourselves and others.”

The cases added to the state's tallies included 778 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 180 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through antigen tests.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 10, to 475.

Those patients included 89 who were on ventilators, down from 92 a day earlier.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 85,779.

That comprised 82,309 confirmed cases and 3,470 probable ones.

The number of confirmed or probable cases that were considered active rose by 86, to 7,330.

Despite the different classifications, the Health Department has said it treats confirmed and probable cases the same for the purposes of its contact-tracing efforts.

That includes requiring people whose results are positive from either type of test to isolate themselves, and those they may have infected to quarantine.

Friday's increase in cases was smaller than the 1,124 that were added a day earlier, but more than the 942 that were added on Wednesday.

Over a rolling seven-day period, the average number of cases added to the state's tallies each day rose by nine, to 833.

