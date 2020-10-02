Stocks seesaw, close higher amid talks on virus aid

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2020 file photo, buildings line Wall Street, in New York. Wall Street is ticking higher in Thursday, Oct. 1, trading with hopes that Washington can get past its partisanship to deliver more support for the economy. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday, but only after pinballing through another shaky day of trading, as Wall Street waits to see if Washington can get past its partisanship to deliver another economic rescue package.

The S&P 500 ended the day 17.80 points higher, or 0.5%, at 3,380.80, but it careened from an early 1% gain to a slight loss before arriving there.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.20 points, or 0.1%, to 27,816.90 after earlier bouncing between a gain of 259 points and a loss of 112. The Nasdaq composite rose a healthier 159.00 points, or 1.4%, to 11,326.51 as big tech-oriented stocks propped up the market, much as they have through the pandemic.

Such big swings have become typical recently, as investors handicap the chances of a deal on Capitol Hill to send more cash to Americans, restore jobless benefits for laid-off workers and deliver assistance to airlines and other industries hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued their talks on Thursday, but no breakthrough arrived before stock trading ended on Wall Street. Instead, there were only hopes that were periodically raised and dashed as government officials took turns criticizing each other.

"The market, for lack of really anything else to trade off of, has responded to these headlines on the potential for stimulus," said Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Data reports released in the morning also painted a mixed picture on the economy, which added to the market's sloshing around.

One indicated the pace of layoffs across the country slowed a bit last week, with the number of workers filing for unemployment benefits falling to 837,000 from 873,000. It's a larger decline than economists expected, though the number remains high compared with before the pandemic.

Consumer spending also strengthened by more than expected in August, which is key because it's the main driver of the U.S. economy. But other reports were more discouraging. Personal incomes weakened by more than expected last month, and growth in the country's manufacturing sector also fell short of forecasts.

Other warning signs are looming for the economy, which has seen some slowdowns recently after the last round of stimulus approved by Congress expired. The Walt Disney Co. and other major companies have announced even more layoffs this week, and the clock is ticking on Washington to offer more support.

The chief executive officer of American Airlines said that it would reverse the furloughs of 19,000 workers if Washington can reach a deal with $25 billion for airlines "over the next few days." United Airlines told government leaders that it could also undo the furloughs of 13,000 workers.

United Airline's stock gained 1.24%, and American Airlines shares rose 2.36%, but only after a turbulent day of ups and downs.

Continued strength for shares in big technology companies helped to lift the market. Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Netflix, Facebook and Google's parent company alone accounted for the bulk of the S&P 500's gain.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell Thursday to 0.67% from 0.69% late Wednesday after giving up earlier gains.

In Asian markets, trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the third-largest in the world, was suspended because of a technical failure in its computer systems.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange said it plans for normal trading to resume today. Officials said trading was halted early Thursday because rebooting the huge system after the malfunction would have caused confusion. About 70% of brokerage trading on the exchange both by value and volume is by foreigners.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuri Kageyama of The Associated Press.