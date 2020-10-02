Two arrested in connection with Internet stalking of a child

BENTONVILLE -- Police arrested two men in connection with arranging to meet someone they believed was an underage girl.

Jeffrey Mongold, 33, of Prairie Grove was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He was arrested Sunday in connection with internet stalking of a child, sexual grooming of a child and sexual indecency with a child.

John Escovedo, 52, of Russellville was arrested Sunday in connection with internet stalking of a child and sexual indecency with a child. He was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

The pair's arrest came after the Truckers Against Predators Association notified Lowell police the two men arranged to meet underage girls at Workman's Truckstop in Lowell, according to probable cause affidavits.

Escovedo planned to drive from Russellville to meet a 13-year-old girl at the business, according to the affidavits.

An employee for the association emailed chats between Escovedo and the decoy, according to the affidavit. Escovedo said he wanted to have sex with girl and asked sexually explicit questions, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Escovedo at the truck stop. He told police he was meeting an underage girl there, according to the affidavit.

The association emailed police a copy of the chats between Mongold and the decoy pretending to be a girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Mongold was arrested at the truckstop. He told police planned to meet a 14-year-old girl and the two were going to have fun, according to the affidavit.

The men's arraignments are scheduled for Nov. 2 in Benton County Circuit Court.