U.S. largess flowing as Election Day nears

President Donald Trump gestures as he steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Minneapolis Saint Paul International Airport, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CHICAGO -- As President Donald Trump points to federal aid to Medicare recipients, storm victims in Puerto Rico and farmers in the U.S., he rarely mentions Congress' role in the appropriation of those dollars.

The president was in the battleground state of North Carolina last week when he proposed the idea of $200 drug cards for Medicare recipients. Government officials say key details, like when and how the drug benefit would be paid for, are still being fleshed out.

"I will always take care of our wonderful senior citizens," Trump said. "Joe Biden won't be doing this."

Earlier in September, Trump used a rally in northern Wisconsin to announce another $13 billion in pandemic aid to assist farmers. That came after Trump announced the release of $13 billion in assistance to repair years-old hurricane damage in Puerto Rico and pledged to restore its economy.

On Wednesday, he spoke at a rally in Duluth, Minn., about his decision to sign an executive order declaring a national emergency in the mining industry. It's a step he said would provide "billions of dollars" to the industry and bring "countless" jobs to the state's Iron Range.

"I will always protect Minnesota," said Trump. "It's been very good to me."

And when the U.S. Treasury earlier this year sent economic stimulus payments to millions of Americans struggling during the coronavirus, it was the first time a president's name appeared on any IRS payments, whether refund checks or other stimulus checks that have been mailed during past economic crises.

Similarly, the Department of Agriculture is including letters signed by the president in boxes of surplus food being distributed around the country to people in need.

A letter in English and Spanish, on White House letterhead, asks Americans to wash hands and maintain social distance, closing with: "We will support Americans' recovery every step of the way. Together we will overcome this challenge, and our Nation will emerge from this crisis stronger than ever before." And then Trump's distinctive signature.

Greg Trotter, a spokesman for the Greater Chicago Food Depository, said that some food pantries and other nonprofits in the Chicago area have decided to remove the letters before distributing the packages to clients, some were troubled by the letters but don't have the time or manpower to remove them, and others were not bothered by the inclusion.

He said it was "inappropriate" to include the letters in the boxes so close to the election even if the tone was not overtly political.

Catherine Drennan, director of communications and public affairs at the Greater Boston Food Bank, said that the food bank objected to the letters and would not include them.

"It is our understanding that the [U.S. Agriculture Department] is requiring all ... vendors to include this letter in every ... food box," she said. "We've made it clear to our partners, we are not placing this letter in the box. We do not endorse any presidential candidate and have no connection to the letter and the inclusion of the letter in these boxes."

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank also is removing the letters at distribution sites and asking any of the neighborhood pantries in their network that receive these boxes to do the same, said Keely Hopkins, the food bank's communications and social media manager.

Trump isn't the first incumbent president to work the levers of government to his advantage ahead of an election.

As former Democrat President Barack Obama ramped up his 2012 reelection campaign, he used the backdrop of the battleground state of New Hampshire to press Republicans to get behind an extension of a temporary payroll tax cut that was set to expire.

Former Republican President George W. Bush traveled to Iowa weeks before the 2004 election to sign legislation that lowered taxes for millions of middle-class Americans.

Ahead of the 1996 Democratic National Convention, former President Bill Clinton signed a 90-cent raise of the minimum wage into law, legislation to improve access to health insurance and a controversial bill overhauling the welfare system as he sold himself to the electorate as a pragmatist governing from the middle.

Matt Bennett, an aide in the Clinton White House who served on both of the former president's White House campaigns, said there is little evidence that the last-second entreaties of past presidents had significant impact at the polls. And he's doubtful there are many voters whom Trump is trying to reach who haven't already made up their minds.

"The cake is pretty baked at this point," Bennett said.

Information for this article was contributed by Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press; and by Laura Reiley and Kim Bellware of The Washington Post.