3 state officials all say they've had virus tests

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (left) and state Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero arrive for a recent covid-19 briefing at the state Capitol. Hutchinson’s aides say he takes precautions against contracting the coronavirus. More photos at arkansasonline.com/910governor/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

After the announcement that President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, had tested positive for covid-19, top executive branch officials in Arkansas said Friday that they continue to take precautions in hopes of avoiding contracting the virus.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who ordered a statewide mask mandate in July, is regularly seen wearing a mask heading into news briefings with reporters, who also are required to wear masks.

The reporters sit spaced around a large table in the middle of the governor's conference room at the state Capitol, while the governor speaks from a lectern away from the table.

These days, the Republican governor holds once-a-week sessions on the status of the coronavirus pandemic, but earlier in the year was holding the news conferences nearly daily.

In a statement Friday, the governor said he wears a mask "in accordance with public health guidance" and that his other non-public meetings are socially distanced.

"Most of my speaking engagements are by Zoom," the 69-year-old governor said, referring to videoconferencing software. "When I attend and participate in person, my staff checks that the event is in accordance with public health directives. I take the virus seriously, and that is a necessary part of daily activities."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

At his news conferences on the pandemic, Hutchinson reminds the audience to wear masks and keep distances from others. The governor and other speakers at the news conferences usually wear masks until it is their turn to make comments. When they are done, they put their masks back on.

A spokeswoman for the governor said he has been tested once for the virus while visiting the White House in May, and that the results were negative. Hutchinson receives daily screenings that include checks for temperature and other symptoms of the virus.

Hutchinson has not had close contact with the president or any White House staff member in the past two weeks, the spokeswoman, Katie Beck, said.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin -- who was elected to that constitutional office, rather than being on the same ticket as Hutchinson -- said he was tested once for the virus in March, after a family member became sick.

Both he and the family member tested negative for covid-19, said Griffin, a Republican.

Griffin, 52, said he normally works remotely from around the state. He said his office at the state Capitol has been limited to one full-time staff member. Every staff member in his office has been tested at least once, he said.

"We're pretty adamant about distancing, the sanitizer, the masks," Griffin said Friday.

Griffin said he has not had any contacts with the president or White House staff in the past two weeks.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, 44, met with the president and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House just over a week ago, on Sept. 23, her spokeswoman, Amanda Priest, said.

Rutledge was tested for covid-19 before the meeting, Priest said. The result was negative.

Rutledge also was present at the White House in late August when Trump made his acceptance speech for his renomination.

A few days later, Rutledge defended photographs that she posted on Twitter showing her and other prominent Republicans standing close together, without masks, at the White House. She said she "followed the guidelines regarding masks for each venue."

At that time, Priest said in an email that Rutledge was tested for the virus before traveling "and will continue to adhere to all guidelines."

Information for this article was contributed by Andy Davis of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.