Arkansas upsets Mississippi State, wins first SEC game in 3 years

Arkansas cornerback Greg Brooks celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during a game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Starkville, Miss. ( Walt Beazley, Arkansas Razorbacks )

Arkansas brought to end a pair of record losing streaks Saturday night at Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks’ 21-14 victory over the No. 16 Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium snapped losing streaks of 10 games overall and 20 games in SEC play. The overall losing streak was tied for the longest in Arkansas’ program history, while the conference streak was the longest ever for the Razorbacks and the sixth-longest streak in the history of the SEC.

Arkansas won an SEC game for the first time since a 38-37 victory at Ole Miss on Oct. 28, 2017, when the Razorbacks overcame a school-record 24-point deficit.

It was a much different script 97 miles south in Starkville, Miss., where Arkansas never trailed after cornerback Greg Brooks returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown on Mississippi State’s first possession.

Minus multiple starters, the Razorbacks’ defense significantly slowed a Bulldogs’ offense that threw for 623 yards a week ago at LSU. Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello recorded a school-record 43 completions for 313 yards, but was intercepted three times, including twice by safety Joe Foucha.

Arkansas also made a pair of fourth-down stands in the red zone in the fourth quarter and recovered a fumble with less than three minutes remaining when Mississippi State punt returner Jaden Walley had the ball bounce off his chest while trying to field a fair catch.

The Bulldogs recovered a fumble at the Arkansas 21 with 10:41 to play, but Costello threw incomplete to an open Cameron Gardner on fourth-and-2.

Following a three-and-out and long punt return to the Razorbacks’ 30, the Bulldogs failed to score again when Foucha and Grant Morgan combined to stop running back Jo’quavious Marks for a 2-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 from the 7.

The Razorbacks played without starting defensive ends Dorian Gerald and Julius Coates, and had starting cornerback Montaric Brown leave the game in the second quarter. Morgan, the starting middle linebacker, was injured for a brief time in the first half and returned after halftime.

Arkansas also played the majority of the game without starting running back Rakeem Boyd and receiver Treylon Burks, who left with first-half injuries.

Mississippi State tied the game 7-7 when Costello threw 17 yards to JaVonta Payton late in the first quarter, but the Razorbacks led 14-7 at halftime after a 19-yard touchdown pass from Feleipe Franks to De’Vion Warren with 5:27 to play in the second quarter.

Arkansas extended its lead to 21-7 on Franks’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Hudson Henry on the first drive after halftime. Mississippi State capped the scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run by Dillon Johnson late in the third quarter.

Franks completed 20 of 28 passes for 212 yards. Warren had four receptions for 100 yards.

Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool recorded a career-high 20 tackles.

Mississippi State (1-1) played most of the game without All-SEC running back Kylin Hill, who was injured on the Bulldogs’ first drive. Hill had eight receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown in Mississippi State’s opening win at LSU.

Arkansas is scheduled to play at No. 7 Auburn next Saturday at 3 p.m.