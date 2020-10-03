Sections
BATESVILLE 35, PARAGOULD 0

Today at 2:28 a.m.

BATESVILLE 35, PARAGOULD 0

PARAGOULD -- The Pioneers (3-2, 2-0 5A-East) kicked off the scoring with Jack Lanier's blocked punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter en route to the shutout victory over Paragould (0-5, 0-1).

