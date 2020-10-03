Benton gets on offensive roll, routs Siloam Springs

Benton defensive back Carter Hutchinson (right) knocks away a pass intended for Siloam Springs receiver Christian Ledeker during Friday night’s game in Benton. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/103bentonsiloam. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)

BENTON -- Benton delivered an early knockout punch against Siloam Springs.

Benton amassed more than 350 yards of offense in the first half and took a 35-0 halftime lead on its way to a 42-0 victory in 6A-West Conference action at the Benton Athletic Complex.

Benton (3-2, 2-0 6A-West) scored on all five of its first-half possessions, then added another one on the opening possession of the second half.

"We played really well," Benton Coach Brad Harris said. "We've been playing well early in games. We just had turnovers that have hurt us.

"This week we were able to take care of the football. That's one thing we've been preaching for the last three weeks. We took care of the football, and we put some points up early."

Quarterback Garrett Brown completed 22 of 31 passes for 242 yards and 4 touchdowns in a little more than two quarters of work. Cameron Harris caught 9 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Trevor Standridge caught 4 passes for 88 yards and a score. Casey Johnson rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown, and caught 4 passes for 43 yards and the game's opening touchdown.

After a bad snap put Benton in a third and goal from the 21, Brown threw a 21-yard screen pass to Johnson to take a 7-0 lead.

Siloam Springs (3-2, 1-1) lost a fumble on its opening possession, which was recovered by Benton's Mason Simmons.

On the next play, Benton hit a trick play as wideout Jordan Parham received a lateral and threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Standridge for a 14-0 lead.

Benton's defense forced a Siloam Springs punt, and the offense engineered a 12-play, 91-yard drive that ended with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Cameron Lee for a 21-0 lead with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.

Siloam Springs then drove into Benton territory but turned the ball over on downs at Benton's 34.

"The defense played really well," Harris said. "Their strength is their run game, and we feel like our strength is our run defense. It worked in our favor tonight."

Benton went up 28-0 on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Pearson.

Benton put together another long scoring drive right before half to go up 35-0 .

Benton finished with 375 yards of offense while holding Siloam Springs to a season-low 135 yards, including just 24 yards passing. Siloam Springs came into the game averaging 505 yards per game.

"We never responded," Siloam Springs Coach Brandon Craig said. "We had opportunities. We didn't take advantage of them.

"We thought we had good preparation going into the game, but they just kind of ran over us. We didn't respond. That's disappointing. The great thing about high school football is we'll go back to work next week. Hopefully our kids will respond."

More News Benton 42, Siloam Springs 0 Siloam Springs^0^0^0^0^—^0 Benton^21^14^7^0^—^42 First Quarter Benton — Johnson 21 pass from Brown (Wilbur kick), 9:15. Benton — Standridge 51 pass from Parham (Wilbur kick), 7:46. Benton — Harris 27 pass from Brown (Wilbur kick), 0:54. Second Quarter Benton — Pearson 15 pass from Brown (Wilbur kick), 7:36. Benton — Johnson 2 run (Wilbur kick), 0:09. Third Quarter Benton — Parham 10 pass from Brown (Wilbur kick), 8:19.