Charleston holds off Cedarville

CHARLESTON — It came down to one play for Cedarville to tie the game in the final moments of Friday night’s game, but it was the Charleston defense that came up big one final time.

Cedarville scored a touchdown with 20 seconds left but couldn’t convert a game-tying two-point conversion. That allowed Charleston to hold on for a 36-34 victory in a Class 3A-1 Conference matchup at Alumni Field.

“We have been playing well in the second half, but I’d like for us to play well in the first half, too,” Charleston coach Ricky May said with a laugh. “I don’t know what it is, but we have had a second-half mentality all year. The kids have responded at halftime and were able to come away with a win.”

Sophomore quarterback Brandon Scott led the way for the Tigers (3-2, 2-0). He finished 11 of 15 passing for 113 yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed for 57 yards and a score on 17 carries. His main target on the night was Dalton Curtis, finishing with three catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

Cedarville (4-1, 1-1) was guided by junior Darryl Kattich. He had 25 carries for 196 yards and a touchdown. Hayden Partain also rushed 13 times for 81 yards and two scores. Bruce Turney also had a rushing touchdown and caught four passes for 55 yards and another score for the Pirates.

Cedarville trailed 28-14 early in the fourth quarter before rallying to tie the game at 28-28. Partain scored on a 4-yard run with a two-point conversion by Kattich to get within 28-22.

Charleston then fumbled the ensuing kickoff, which then set up a 28-yard touchdown run from Partain to tie the game at 28-28 with about eight minutes left to play.

The Charleston offense turned to Scott a lot in the second half, and he delivered again to take a 36-28 lead with about five minutes left. Scott connected with Curtis for a 31-yard touchdown on fourth-and-19. Breckon Ketter converted the two-point conversion with a rush, which ended up being the difference in the game.

“I don’t know what changed for him in the second half, but I’m glad he figured it out,” May said of Scott. “The staff was able to put him into positive situations and he settled down a little bit after he was running the ball. He isn’t playing like a sophomore.”

Cedarville started its final drive at its own 27 with five minutes, 27 seconds left to play. They moved the ball down the field then broke through with a 4-yard touchdown from Kattich with 20 seconds left.

Kattich got the ball again on the two-point conversion attempt trying to tie the game, but Charleston was able to get to him early in the backfield and the ball was fumbled.

“It was a heartbreak-er,” Cedarville coach Max Washausen said. “I loved the fight I saw from the team. We got down and we tied it back up. We drove down and scored and it came down to the two-point conversion. It wasn’t just that one play though it was plays throughout the game. We just didn’t finish the game overall.”

Charleston’s defense got the final stop to keep the game from going to overtime, and the unit made plenty of impact plays prior to the final stop as well. Garrett Rudd had an interception that set up a touchdown in the second half. Ketter, who had 12 tackles, also had a 34-yard fumble returned for a touchdown in the second half.

Scott then in the start of the fourth quarter connected with Curtis for a diving 23-yard touchdown pass and a 21-14 lead.

May was impressed with Curtis, who had all of his production on offense in the second half.

“He had a really good game for us,” May said of Curtis. “He started the year at the quarterback position. He had to miss a game early and has jumped in to be a wide receiver and defensive back where we really needed him the worst. He is a winner and unselfish.”

Charleston then was able to push its lead all the way to 28-14 with the 34-yard fumble return from Ketter with 10 minutes left in the game.

Cedarville was looking to make history on Friday trying to go 5-0 for the first time in program history and to beat Charleston for the first time since 1985. But that attempt fell just short for the Pirates.

“We’ve put everything we have into this program building it back up and this was a big game,” Washausen said. “We had a chance. It’s a tough one, but we got a lot of football left to play this season. We felt like this was a second-round playoff game, so this was good experience in a big game.”

FOUR DOWNS

• With his interception Friday, Charleston’s Garett Rudd now has three interceptions in the past two weeks during conference play.

• Breckon Ketter made it back-to-back weeks coming away with a fumble returned for a touchdown for Charleston.

• Cedarville’s Darryl Kattich entered the game as the state’s leading rusher with 812 yards and 13 touchdowns on 67 carries (12.1 average).

• Class 3A-1 Conference play is scheduled to continue next week. Charleston travels to Mansfield, while Cedarville heads to Hackett.

CHARLESTON 36, CEDARVILLE 34

Cedarville...........6 8 0 20 — 34 Charleston..........0 7 7 22 — 36 First quarter

Cedar — Turney 18 pass from Dickens (run failed), 7:05

Second quarter

Charl — Bre. Ketter 18 run (Taggart kick), 10:38 Cedar — Turney 28 run (Kattich pass from Dickens), 3:42

Third quarter

Charl — Scott 11 run (Taggart kick), 7:52

Fourth quarter

Charl — Curtis 23 pass from Scott (Taggart kick), 10:54

Charl — Brec. Ketter 34 fumble return (Taggart kick), 10:00

Cedar — Partain 4 run (Kattich run), 8:34 Cedar — Partain 28 (run failed), 8:12 Charl — Curtis 31 pass from Scott (Brec. Ketter run), 5:35

Cedar — Kattich 4 run (run failed), :20