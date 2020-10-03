Coastal Carolina beats ASU 52-23

Arkansas State University (1-2) fell to Coastal Carolina (3-0) Saturday, 52-23, in its first game back since having to postpone two games due to covid-19.

The Red Wolves jumped out to an early lead thanks to a 33-yard touchdown pass from junior Logan Bonner to senior Dahu Green. Following a 72-yard touchdown pass from Coastal, Arkansas State responded with another Bonner touchdown, this time to senior Brandon Bowling from 21 yards out to take a 14-7 lead into the second quarter.

Coastal started the second quarter tying the game at 14 before recovering a short pooch kick and proceeding to add a field goal to go up 17-14 with 10:28 left in the half. ASU went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, which led to a 18-play, 94-yard touchdown drive by Coastal that took 8:38 off the clock and gave them a 24-14 lead at halftime. Coastal had possession of the ball for 13:10 in the second quarter to ASU's 1:50.

The third quarter started similar to the way the second ended, with CCU going on a 14-play, 83-yard drive that chewed up 7:57 and gave CCU a commanding 31-14 lead. An interception by sophomore safety Anthony Switzer, a fumble recovery by sophomore cornerback Samy Johnson and a 42-yard field goal by junior Blake Grupe allowed the Red Wolves to cut it a 14-point deficit early in the fourth quarter. But Coastal responded with two touchdowns, taking 45-17 lead with 6:16 remaining.

Arkansas State and Coastal traded touchdowns late in the fourth, bringing the final score to 52-23. This was Arkansas State's largest Sun Belt Conference loss since 2006 when it fell 29-0 to Florida Atlantic.

The Red Wolves will host University of Central Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 10 at 2:30 p.m. for their home opener.