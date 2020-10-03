Cross scores three different ways as Fordyce rolls

Fordyce wide receiver Ja’Quez Cross (top) gets tackled by Carlisle cornerback Eli Moody (bottom) on Friday night in the Redbugs’ 47-14 victory. Cross scored four touchdowns. More photos online at arkansasonline.com/103fordycecarlisle (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

CARLISLE -- Fordyce senior JaQuez Cross scored four touchdowns on three different ways to lead the Redbugs to a 47-14 victory over Carlisle on Friday night at Fred C. Hardke Field.

Cross scored on a runs of 7 and 1 yards. He caught a 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jahiem Brown and returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown.

Early on, Carlisle (1-4) gave Fordyce (5-0) a test.

The Bison took the opening kickoff and drove 59 yards in six plays with Collin Jinks scoring on a 40-yard run with 7:59 left in the first quarter. The two-point conversion was no good, leaving the score at 6-0.

Fordyce, the defending Class 2A state champion, drove to the Carlisle 6 but the Bison held the Redbugs on downs and took over on the 9.

After a Carlisle punt, Fordyce took a 7-6 lead when Brown scored on an 8-yard run with 2:05 left and Treshawn Allen kicked the extra point. By halftime, the Redbugs were leading 27-6.

"We started off kind of slow," Fordyce Coach Tim Rodgers said. "Our guys had a little bit of an idea that we were better than Carlisle, but you still have to play the game. Once we got going, I thought we did a good job of getting the ball to our receivers and doing the things that we had worked on.

"That was the main thing that we told our kids. We've got to execute."

Brown completed 9 of 13 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 64 yards on 4 carries.

The Redbugs pushed their lead to 34-6 on a 1-yard run by Gary Lewis with 10:38 left in the third quarter. They invoked the running clock on Cross' interception return for a touchdown with 3:58 left in the third quarter.

Fordyce's last points came on a 94-yard run by Kriston Belin early in the fourth quarter.

Carlisle's final points came on a 1-yard run by J.J. Sullivan with 3:44 left. Gage Parker added the two-point conversion.

Jinks led the Bison with 93 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Carlisle Coach Caleb Shock complimented the play of Fordyce, which was only the second Class 2A team the Bison have played this year. They played Class 4A Lonoke, Central Arkansas Christian and Lamar before beating Class 2A Strong last week.

"That is a really good football team," Shock said. "The are the defending state champions and brought nearly everybody back. They are a very good team."

The Redbugs travel to Junction City this Friday in the 2A-8 conference opener.