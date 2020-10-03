European countries' flu shots run short

LONDON -- As coronavirus cases rise, urgings from public health officials about the need to avoid a "twindemic" has increased demand for flu vaccines -- and, in some places, triggered shortages. Governments are rationing flu shots to those most vulnerable, while they scramble for supplies.

First, the British government implored its citizens to get a flu shot, saying it was vital to protect the state-run health-care system from being overwhelmed by a double-barrel blast of covid-19 and seasonal influenza this winter. Now, Britain is running low on flu vaccine, struggling to meet the skyrocketing demand, because people tried to do what the government asked of them.

Major pharmacies have halted flu shot appointments. Doctors' offices are putting people on waiting lists -- or telling them to call back in December. Although the government has urged calm and said more supplies are on the way, a survey of general practitioners in Britain found that only a quarter expect to have enough flu vaccine to last the winter.

In a limited way, it's a trial run of what governments may face if and when coronavirus vaccines are available. It may also be an early indication that, even in countries traditionally skeptical of vaccines, large swaths of the population will be willing to get inoculated for covid-19.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Ann Moen, World Health Organization's chief of influenza preparedness and response, has acknowledged that some Northern Hemisphere countries are having trouble sourcing additional flu vaccines. The United States says it has plenty of doses stocked, but many countries in Europe don't.

This past flu season was relatively mild in the Southern Hemisphere. Australia, New Zealand, Chile and Argentina all glided through with low numbers. South Africa barely had any cases at all. But Europe is worried that even an average flu season, combined with the stresses of covid-19, could be disastrous.

The vaccine supply problem stems in part from orders placed in 2019, before anyone knew that the second wave of a global pandemic might coincide with the northern flu season.

Still, public health experts have been surprised by the eagerness for flu shots this year, both in vaccine-embracing countries such as Britain, where more than 70% of people over 65 normally get a flu jab, and in nations where uptake is usually low.

Poland, for instance, has a reputation for rejecting vaccines and distrusting pharmaceutical companies. Last year, only 4% of the population got flu vaccinations and 100,000 doses went unused. But this fall, Poland's health minister said the country is facing a flu vaccine shortage and trying to negotiate new shipments, amid increased demand.

In Italy, the country's regional health authorities have placed orders for 17 million shots, almost 50% more doses than last year.

"We were preparing for an increase, but not such a significant number," Massimo Scaccabarozzi, president of the association that represents Italy's pharmaceutical companies, told the Guardian newspaper. "It's a big challenge."

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government promised an unprecedented campaign, to double last year's effort and deliver flu vaccines to 30 million people in England -- more than half the population -- including free shots for anyone aged 50 and over.

Britain and the rest of Europe don't traditionally encourage flu vaccines for everyone, as the United States and Canada do. Instead, Europe aims to vaccinate a substantial portion of the most at-risk groups: primarily the elderly, people with chronic conditions, pregnant women and health-care workers. This year, there was talk of going broader. But most of that talk was short-lived.