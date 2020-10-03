GREENBRIER 49, CLARKSVILLE 21
GREENBRIER -- Trey Havens ran for four touchdowns to lead Greenbrier (2-3, 1-1 5A-West) to a home victory against Clarksville (1-4, 0-2).
Cooper Wilcox threw two touchdown passes to Carter McElhany and one to Thatcher Strack.
