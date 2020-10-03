GREENWOOD 40, MOUNTAIN HOME 7

MOUNTAIN HOME -- LD Richmond scored two rushing touchdowns as Greenwood (5-0, 1-0 6A-West) cruised over Mountain Home (2-3, 0-2).

Hunter Wilkinson also recorded two touchdowns, with one coming on a first-quarter reception and the other on a second-quarter run. The Bulldogs added big plays from Caden Brown, who scored on a 63-yard run, and Luke Brewer, who had a 53-yard touchdown catch.