GREENWOOD 40, MOUNTAIN HOME 7
MOUNTAIN HOME -- LD Richmond scored two rushing touchdowns as Greenwood (5-0, 1-0 6A-West) cruised over Mountain Home (2-3, 0-2).
Hunter Wilkinson also recorded two touchdowns, with one coming on a first-quarter reception and the other on a second-quarter run. The Bulldogs added big plays from Caden Brown, who scored on a 63-yard run, and Luke Brewer, who had a 53-yard touchdown catch.
