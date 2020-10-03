HARRISON 42, ALMA 6

HARRISON – Quarterback Cole Keylon tossed a 75-yard touchdown to Noah Moix on the first offensive snap of the game for Harrison (4-1, 1-0 5A-West), which racked up 311 yards of offense in its blowout victory.

Keylon accounted for five touchdowns (3 passing, 2 rushing) for the Goblins. Jordin Welsh scored the other touchdown for Harrison.

Reagan Birchfield scored the lone touchdown for Alma (1-4, 0-2) from 5 yards out with 1:39 left in the game.