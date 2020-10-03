HARRISON 42, ALMA 6
HARRISON – Quarterback Cole Keylon tossed a 75-yard touchdown to Noah Moix on the first offensive snap of the game for Harrison (4-1, 1-0 5A-West), which racked up 311 yards of offense in its blowout victory.
Keylon accounted for five touchdowns (3 passing, 2 rushing) for the Goblins. Jordin Welsh scored the other touchdown for Harrison.
Reagan Birchfield scored the lone touchdown for Alma (1-4, 0-2) from 5 yards out with 1:39 left in the game.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.