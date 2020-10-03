High school football schedule and scores

Scores

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Bentonville 35, Fort Smith Southside 7

Bentonville West 23, Springdale 10

Springdale Har-Ber 42, Rogers Heritage 6

Fayetteville at Rogers, ccd., covid-19

7A-CENTRAL

Bryant 31, LR Catholic 3

North Little Rock 39, Conway 37

Fort Smith Northside at LR Central, ccd., covid-19

Cabot at LR Southwest, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Benton 42, Siloam Springs 0

Greenwood 40, Mountain Home 7

Van Buren 42, Russellville 21

6A-EAST

Jonesboro 52, Sheridan 27

Marion 10, Sylvan Hills 7

Searcy 38, West Memphis 9

El Dorado at Pine Bluff, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 5A

5A-WEST

Greenbrier 49, Clarksville 21

Harrison 42, Alma 6

Morrilton 48, Pea Ridge 13

Vilonia 20, Farmington 14

5A-EAST

Batesville 35, Paragould 0

Nettleton 41, Brookland 21

Valley View 47, Forrest City 8

Wynne 27, Greene Co. Tech 0

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs 63, Hope 42

Texarkana 28, Camden Fairview 21

Magnolia at Hot Springs Lakeside, ccd., covid-19

OPEN De Queen

5A-CENTRAL

LR Christian 38, White Hall 14

Pulaski Academy 48, LR Hall 13

Watson Chapel 42, Jacksonville 28

Maumelle at Beebe, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 4A

4A-1

Elkins 44, Huntsville 6

Gentry 48, Berryville 35

Prairie Grove 44, Gravette 16

Shiloh Christian 69, Green Forest 6

4A-2

Cent. Ark. Christian 20, Mills 14

Lonoke 13, Bald Knob 6

Southside Batesville 38, Clinton 21

Stuttgart 42, Heber Springs 6

4A-3

Blytheville 50, Jonesboro Westside 21

Pocahontas 45, Gosnell 30

Rivercrest 48, Cave City 7

Trumann 34, Highland 8

4A-4

Dardanelle 40, Lamar 28

Mena 34, Pottsville 13

Ozark 56, Dover 20

OPEN Waldron

4A-7

Ashdown 34, Bauxite 27

Malvern 43, Benton Harmony Grove 0

Nashville 41, Fountain Lake 3

Joe T. Robinson at Arkadelphia, ccd., covid-19

4A-8

Crossett 21, Dumas 20

DeWitt 24, Helena-West Helena 20

Hamburg 46, Monticello 20

Star City at Warren, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 3A

3A-1

Charleston 36, Cedarville 34

Greenland 47, Mansfield 16

Hackett 40, Lavaca 13

Lincoln 21, West Fork 14

3A-2

Harding Academy 49, Mountain View 22

Melbourne 41, Salem 22

Newport 41, Riverview 0

3A-3

Corning 44, Manila 18

Harrisburg 33, Walnut Ridge 8

Hoxie 49, Palestine-Wheatley 14

Osceola 12, Piggott 6

3A-4

Atkins 52, Perryville 44

Mayflower 31, Bpatist Prep 22

Booneville at Danville, ccd., covid-19

Two Rivers at Paris, ccd., covid-19

3A-5

Centerpoint 44, Horatio 13

Glen Rose 42, Genoa Central 0

Jessieville 57, Bismarck 29

Prescott 61, Fouke 6

3A-6

Camden Harmony Grove 31, Smackover 6

Drew Central 60, Barton 18

McGehee 46, Lake Village 13

Rison 42, Pine Bluff Dollarway 0

CLASS 2A

2A-3

East Poinsett Co. 32, McCrory 26

Marked Tree 44, Earle 42

2A-4

Bigelow 47, Yellville-Summit 21

Magazine 30, Mountainburg 6

Quitman 33, Johnson Co. Westside 26

Hector at Conway Christian, ccd., covid-19

2A-5

No conference games scheduled

OPEN Magnet Cove

2A-6

Hazen 46, Marvell 0

OPEN Clarendon

2A-7

No conference games scheduled

OPEN Foreman

2A-8

No conference games scheduled

OPEN Junction City, Parkers Chapel

NONCONFERENCE GAMES

Cabot 38, Collierville, Tenn. 31

Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian 54,

Joe T. Robinson 0

Cross County 46, England 20

Des Arc 47, Mount Ida 14

Fordyce 47, Carlisle 14

Fort Smith Northside 33, Fayetteville 30

Gurdon 55, Hampton 20

Murfreesboro 64, Cutter Morning Star 38

Paris 55, Hector 22

Poyen 21, Dierks 12

Warren 42, Booneville 35

Lafayette Co. at Bearden, (n)

Strong at Mineral Springs, ccd., covid-19

8-MAN FOOTBALL

Subiaco Academy 34. Marshall 22

Woodlawn at Brinkley, (n)

Spring Hill at Episcopal Collegiate, (n)

Midland at Rose Bud, (n)

Trinity Christian at Western Yell Co., (n)

TODAY'S GAME

NONCONFERENCE

Cedar Ridge at Mineral Springs, 2 p.m.

THURSDAY'S GAME

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Lake Hamilton at LR Parkview, ccd., covid-19

