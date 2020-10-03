Hogs snap 20-game SEC losing streak, defeat Mississippi State 21-14

Entering Saturday, it had been 1,071 days and two head coaches since the University of Arkansas won a game against a Southeastern Conference opponent.

It took Sam Pittman only two tries to rectify that problem.

The University of Arkansas grounded Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach's "Air Raid" offense, and the Razorbacks stunned the No. 16 Bulldogs 21-14 at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.

The Razorbacks' previous SEC victory came against Ole Miss on Oct. 28, 2017, in a 38-37 contest. The Razorbacks then lost 20 conference games in a row.

Feleipe Franks hit Hudson Henry for a 12-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter for a 21-7, and the Razorbacks (1-1) held on by making several stops in their own territory in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs (1-1) were within one TD. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

FIRST QUARTER: Arkansas 7, Mississippi St. 7

Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello completed 3 of 4 passes for 29 yards to reach the Arkansas 34, but the Bulldogs lost RB Kylin Hill to injury. Then Arkansas nickel back Greg Brooks intercepted Costello’s pass on a shallow crossing route and returned it 69 yards for a TD. The Bulldogs reeled off a 15-play, 75-yard TD drive, converting a pair of fourth down plays. Costello was pressured out of the pocket by Jonathan Marshall but rolled left and hit JaVonta Payton for a 17-yard TD. Rakeem Boyd ran for 5 yards on Arkansas’ first snap, but the Hogs had a bust on third down and Franks’ run up the middle came up a yard short. George Caratan punted 48 yards to the Bulldogs’ 18. Costello just beat an Arkansas blitz with his 34-yard strike to Osirus Mitchell. The Bulldogs reached second and 5 at the Arkansas 40 when Eric Gregory forced intentional grounding. Costello gained 7 on a keeper, but the Bulldogs punted to the Razorbacks’ 2. Boyd ran 5 yards on the team’s fourth offensive snap.

SECOND QUARTER: Arkansas 14, Mississippi St. 7

Arkansas moved the chains from its 11 on a 1-yard run by Rakeem Boyd and Feleipe Franks’ 9-yard keeper.On play action, Feleipe Franks found De’Vion Warren behind the defense for a 52-yard gain to the 9. A couple of Rakeem Boyd runs got to the 3, then he came out injured. QB KJ Jefferson entered on a goal-line package, but he was stopped twice, including a fumble on fourth down. The Bulldogs punted to the UA 31. Mike Woods’ 10-yard catch and a face-mask penalty moved the chains. Trey Knox caught a 12-yard screen. De’Vion Warren broke free down the left sideline on a fake screen to catch a 19-yard TD strike. Montaric Brown had a tackle for loss but was injured. Woods broke a tackle on a 14-yard gain to the MSU 34, but the Hogs bogged down. The Bulldogs drove near midfield, but Joe Foucha picked off K.J. Costello at the Hogs’ 36. Trelon Smith had an 11-yard run, then the Hogs stalled, with Franks taking a hard hit on a sack. The Bulldogs went three-and-out, then the Hogs took a knee.

THIRD QUARTER: Arkansas 21, Mississippi St. 14

On a third and 5, Mike Woods caught a short curl and made a key pivot for a 20-yard gain to the 50. Trelon Smith had a 10-yard run and a 10-yard catch to reach the 13. On second down, Feleipe Franks turned a clean pocket into a 12-yard TD pass to Hudson Henry. The Bulldogs made it into the red zone. The longest plays were a pair of 10-yard catches by Jaden Walley. QB K.J. Costello ran 3 yards to the Arkansas 6 on a third and 4, then Dillon Johnson found room over the left side on fourth and 1 for a 6-yard TD. Trey Knox caught a pass for 10 yards. Then the Razorbacks had three Smith runs that netted 5 yards and punted. Jaden Walley made a spin move to turn a short catch into a 14-yard gain. On third and 7, Costello found Osirus Mitchell on a deep curl for an 18-yard gain, and Arkansas defensive end Mataio Soli was hurt. The Bulldogs reached the Arkansas 42 on the final play of the quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER: Arkansas 21, Mississippi St. 14

Jo’Quavious Marks had a 10-yard run on the first snap of the quarter to reach the Razorbacks’ 32. On the next snap, K.J. Costello tried to loft a ball to Osirus Mitchell but Joe Foucha grabbed his second interception and returned it 26 yards. A block in the back penalty set Arkansas back and Feleipe Franks threw a pass away on 3rd and 14. George Caratan punted 48 yards to the Mississippi State 9. The Razorbacks forced a three and out with Greg Brooks Jr. and Grant Morgan stopping Malik Heath short of the sticks. Franks and De’Vion Warren mishandled a speed sweep and linebacker Aaron Brule recovered at the Hogs’ 21. Leach gambled on fourth down and Costello threw poorly. The Razorbacks went three and out, with Warren dropping a deep pass over the middle. Jaden Walley returned a punt 20 yards to the Arkansas 30. The Bulldogs drove to a 4th and 1 and Jonathan Marshall stuffed Marks for a 3-yard loss. Arkansas went three and out, but Walley muffed the punt and Deon Edwards recovered at the Bulldogs’ 37. Franks hit Warren for 11 yards and a first down. The Razorbacks tried to run out the clock but Mike Woods drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Reid Bauer punted to the Bulldogs’ 12. The Bulldogs reached their 43 on a last-gasp lateral play as the clock ran out.