HOT SPRINGS 63, HOPE 42

HOPE -- Devin Johnson rushed for 316 yards and 2 touchdowns as Hot Springs (2-2, 1-0 5A-South) defeated Hope (1-3, 1-1).

Johnson also had 12 tackles.

Isaac Shelor completed 13 of 21 passes for 294 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Trojans.

Kaimani Gray had 6 receptions for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Also for Hot Springs, Akeem Dorsey rushed for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns on 6 carries.