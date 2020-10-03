HOT SPRINGS 63, HOPE 42
HOPE -- Devin Johnson rushed for 316 yards and 2 touchdowns as Hot Springs (2-2, 1-0 5A-South) defeated Hope (1-3, 1-1).
Johnson also had 12 tackles.
Isaac Shelor completed 13 of 21 passes for 294 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Trojans.
Kaimani Gray had 6 receptions for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Also for Hot Springs, Akeem Dorsey rushed for 99 yards and 2 touchdowns on 6 carries.
