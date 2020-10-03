Ill Trump stirs Capitol Hill fears

In this Sept. 29, 2020, photo, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, at the Capitol in Washington. Hours after President Donald Trump announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus, Lee revealed he too had been infected with the disease. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON -- Congressional leaders said Friday that they are taking a fresh look at requiring virus testing on Capitol Hill after President Donald Trump's virus infection revived fears of an outbreak in the close, increasingly tense quarters of the House and Senate.

Just hours after news of the president's diagnosis, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, became the latest member of Congress to test positive for the virus that has killed more than 208,000 Americans. Each had appeared publicly without masks at various events. Lee attended the introduction Saturday of Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.

As Trump's campaign canceled or postponed in-person events, anxiety spiked on Capitol Hill, where testing and tracing is offered, but not required, for anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to covid-19.

"We simply cannot allow the administration's cavalier attitude to adversely affect this branch of government," said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., in a statement. "It is imperative that all results be made public in order to contain a possible outbreak, and so we can determine the need for senators and staff to quarantine or self-isolate."

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday morning about boosting or requiring testing in the Capitol.

"We haven't made a decision on that. In light of that we need to consult with our medical people," Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters. He said one concern was test reliability.

Later, Pelosi's office referred to a statement from the Capitol physician reiterating the current policy.

The dilemma facing Congress remains similar to what confronts schools, houses of worship, workplaces and the White House as the virus rampages across the United States. Nationally and on Capitol Hill, there are no comprehensive plans requiring testing or wearing masks.

For months, leaders in Congress have resisted boosting the voluntary testing system there or accepting tests from the White House, saying supplies should go to front-line workers and the rest of America. However, they've taken other precautions.

The Capitol has been closed to visitors since March, and most offices and committee hearings are at least partially conducted remotely. House members can vote by proxy through their colleagues, to cut down on the number of people milling around.

CAPITOL POTENTIAL

But Capitol Hill remains a potential disease vector by any measure. It's a warren of tunnels, parlors, tiny elevators and odd staircases traversed by chatty lawmakers who have flown in from all over. Many members are older and more vulnerable to infection. A few lawmakers have refused to wear masks at times.

The potential for the virus to spread was abundant just in the past few days. Barrett visited with dozens of senators, including Lee, ahead of her confirmation hearings expected to begin Oct. 12. Several members of Congress attended the first presidential debate Tuesday in Cleveland, where members of the president's family removed their masks during the 95-minute exchange. And then there was Friday's House session.

Trump's diagnosis amped up the atmosphere.

"I think it's time my colleagues who are, you know, denying the science to, you know, stop their flat earth nonsense and protect themselves and others," said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.

"Everyone in the Capitol complex needs to be tested," tweeted Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. "Every Republican Senator or staff member who was in close contact with Trump needs to quarantine. No business should proceed in the Senate until we understand the scope of this crisis."

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, a podiatrist, pointed out that some tests have been unreliable. Asked if his colleagues should wear masks more often, he replied, "It would help."

LOUISIANA BILLS

As the nation processed the news that the president has covid-19, Republicans in the Louisiana House on Friday backed a package of measures aimed at unraveling the state's coronavirus restrictions in an ongoing dispute with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The nine pieces of legislation vary in approach. One would overturn Edwards' coronavirus executive orders for a month. Others would give lawmakers more ability to jettison all or part of future orders -- or extensions of existing covid-19 restrictions -- that the governor wants to enact. Another would require bars and restaurants to be treated the same in emergency orders.

"In order to have oversight, we have to have information and a seat at the table," said Rep. Stephen Dwight, a Lake Charles Republican.

The proposals -- which won support largely on party-line votes with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed -- move next to the Senate for debate. Senators earlier this week unanimously backed a more modest approach that would give lawmakers more oversight of emergency decisions, but no new authority to jettison a governor's emergency orders.

Negotiations between the House and Senate continue as the first week of the monthlong special session ended.

GOP lawmakers say Edwards has sidelined them too much from decision-making nearly seven months into the state's coronavirus outbreak, and many of them say the governor's statewide mask mandate, crowd limits at sporting events and restrictions on businesses go too far.

MICHIGAN RULING

Meanwhile in Michigan, a 1945 law repeatedly used by Gov. Gretcher Whitmer to respond to the pandemic was declared unconstitutional Friday by the Michigan Supreme Court, a decision that puts months of restrictions in jeopardy.

The governor said the 4-3 decision, with Republican-nominated justices in the majority, was "deeply disappointing." But Whitmer didn't signal that she was giving up. She said her emergency declaration and related orders still can remain in place for 21 days, and then many of them will continue "under alternative sources" of law.

Whitmer didn't elaborate, but it's likely that her administration will act under public health statutes.

"Every state and the federal government have some form of declared emergency," she said. "With this decision, Michigan will become the sole outlier at a time when the Upper Peninsula is experiencing rates of covid infection not seen in our state since April."

For nearly seven months, Whitmer has imposed restrictions on Michigan's economy, kindergarten-through-12th-grade school system, health care and even visits to state parks.

Masks are required in enclosed public spaces and in crowded outdoor places. Restaurant capacity is limited to 50%. People must work remotely if they can, and indoor residential gatherings are capped at no more than 10 people.

Republican officials said Whitmer should have continued to use a 1976 law, which gives lawmakers a say in any emergency declarations after 28 days.

The Supreme Court said the 1945 public safety law cited by Whitmer granted Michigan governors unchecked authority.

"That act is an unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution," Justice Stephen Markman wrote. "Accordingly, the executive orders issued by the governor in response to the covid-19 pandemic now lack any basis under Michigan law."

AMAZON INFECTIONS

Separately, Amazon said Thursday that nearly 20,000 of its front-line U.S. workers have tested positive or been presumed positive for the virus that causes covid-19.

But the online retail behemoth, revealing the data for the first time, said the infection rate of its employees was well below that seen in the general U.S. population. The disclosure comes after months of pressure from Amazon workers and labor groups calling for the company to divulge the covid-19 numbers.

Amazon said in a corporate blog that it provided the data as part of its effort to keep employees informed, and to share details and best practices with governments and other companies.

"We hope other large companies will also release their detailed learnings and case rates because doing so will help all of us," Amazon said. "This is not an arena where companies should compete -- this is an arena where companies should help one another."

The company also said it is conducting thousands of tests a day, which will grow to 50,000 tests a day across 650 sites by November.

In a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Thursday night, Walmart said "we believe that Walmart associates' rate of infection tracks, or is below, the current rate of infection of the general public nationwide." It didn't explain why it doesn't provide numbers.

Companies have no legal obligation to publicly reveal how many of their workers have contracted the virus, and few are doing so.

AROUND THE WORLD

Elsewhere, Australia and New Zealand on Friday announced a partial opening of their borders to travel between the neighboring countries.

Passengers will be able to fly to the Australian cities of Sydney and Darwin without going into quarantine from Oct. 16 if they have spent at least two weeks in parts of New Zealand that are not considered to be covid-19 hot spots, Transport Minister Michael McCormack said.

But New Zealand will continue to insist on travelers from Australia going into hotel quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

In India, covid-19 fatalities are closing on 100,000 with another 1,095 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The update by the Health Ministry on Friday raised India's death toll to 99,773.

In the Philippines, two of the most popular tourist destinations have partially reopened, drawing only a fraction of their usual crowds. Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said 35 local tourists arrived on the first day of the reopening of Boracay, a central island famous for its beautiful beaches. Only local tourists from regions with low-level quarantine designations could go, subject to safeguards, including tests showing that they are coronavirus-free.

The mountain city of Baguio, regarded as a summer hideaway, has been reopened to tourists only from its northern region, she told ABS-CBN News.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico's government has extended measures to fight covid-19 for two more weeks, meaning that restaurants, gyms and theaters across the U.S. territory will keep operating at limited capacity.

In addition, a curfew will remain in place until Oct. 16, and masks continue to be mandatory, according to an executive order that the interim governor signed late Thursday. The extension was not publicly announced, and no news conference with health experts was held as has been customary since the pandemic began. Gov. Wanda Vazquez is on an official trip in the U.S. mainland until next week.

The extension also means bars and clubs will stay closed, and public school classes will continue to be held online.

Health experts had recommended the extension after recent testing problems at Quest Diagnostics, one of the biggest laboratories on the island. Officials are reviewing 6,000 tests done last month after discovering that some of them yielded inaccurate results.

Information for this article was contributed by Melinda Deslatte, David Eggert, Anne D'Innocenzio, Ed White, Danica Coto, Joseph Pisani and Alexandra Olson of The Associated Press

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a weekly news conference, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)