Job gains at 661,000 in September

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2020, file photo, clients line up outside the Mississippi Department of Employment Security WIN Job Center in Pearl, Miss. A critical snapshot of the job market and the economy to be released Friday, Oct. 2, is expected to show a further deceleration in hiring as the nation’s viral caseload creeps higher just as financial aid from the government has faded. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs in September -- the smallest monthly job gain since May, signaling a possible cooling-off of the recovery.

In what will be the last monthly jobs report issued before the election on Nov. 3, the unemployment rate dropped to 7.9%, putting the rate closer to that of other recessions.

"The jobs number is positive but it's flashing warning signs," said Ernie Tedeschi, a former Treasury Department economist. "It's decelerating fast, and that worries me. If jobs growth is slowing, it's going to take us longer and longer to recover from this recession."

While unemployment has tumbled from April, when it topped out at 14.7%, a rate unseen since the Depression in the 1930s, it is still high by historical standards. And it is a far cry from where it was in February, before the outbreak took hold in the United States: 3.5%, a more than 50-year low.

September's modest gains in jobs were driven by hiring increases in leisure and hospitality, which added 318,000 jobs back, mostly at restaurants and bars. Retail added back another 142,000 jobs, driven in part by hiring at clothing stores.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Government employment fell by 231,000, driven by declines in local and state education, a decline economists have been warning about for months.

The decline in the September unemployment rate was driven in part by a drop in the labor force participation rate, meaning that because many unemployed people gave up looking for work, the labor force shrank and the remaining unemployed were a smaller share of the workforce, Tedeschi said.

"A drop in participation is unequivocally bad for the labor market outlook," said Sarah House, senior economist at Wells Fargo & Co. "It has the potential to prolong the overall recovery as workers are more disengaged with the labor market."

Also, weak gains in average hourly earnings -- which rose a less-than-expected 0.1% in September from the previous month -- is "another land mine for the spending of consumers going forward given overall slower job growth" and fading fiscal support, she said.

The unemployment crisis continues to disproportionately affect Black, Hispanic, and Asian workers and women. Whereas the unemployment rate for white workers is 7%, it is 12.1% for Black workers, 8.9% for Asians, and 10.3% for Hispanics.

Also, the unemployment rate is 7.4% for all men 20 years and older, and 7.7% for women 20 years and older.

"Women continue to bear the brunt of this recession," said Julia Pollak, a labor economist at ZipRecruiter. "They are supervising at-home schooling."

There are still 10.7 million fewer people with jobs than there were in February before the pandemic, though just over half of the jobs lost in March and April have now been recovered. At this rate, it would take the economy another 16 months to gain back those jobs, although economists say that job gains get more difficult for every month that the recession lasts.

The unemployment report, based on a survey taken during the first half of the month, comes on the heels of a string of warning signs for the economy.

Several companies have announced layoffs in recent days, including Disney, American and United Airlines, and Allstate.

And unemployment claims, which have remained above historic records every week since the worst of the pandemic, show that job losses remain a weight on economic recovery.

Permanent job losses increased in the September unemployment report by 345,000, part of a rise of 2.5 million of these longer-lasting losses since February.

Economists warn that without further government assistance for businesses and households, the economy is at risk of sliding backward.

"It's disturbing that we're seeing such a dramatic slowdown in employment gains as we head into the fall," said Diane Swonk, chief economist for the accounting firm Grant Thornton. "This is a red flag. We need aid now."

The coronavirus remains a persistent threat to the economy. State and local governments and businesses have struggled with plans to reopen the economy, and public health officials are worried that another spike in the virus this year could constrain the recovery even more.

The news that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive sent the stock market lower on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 134.09 points, or 0.5%, to close at 27,682.81.

Still-high unemployment is a potential political liability for Trump. Yet President Barack Obama was reelected in 2012 even with unemployment at 7.8% on the eve of the election.

And even as the economy has struggled to sustain a recovery, it has remained one of the few bright spots for Trump's campaign. According to polls, roughly half of voters approve of his performance on the economy.

The jobs report continues to be affected by a misclassification error that had skewed earlier reports, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. If not for the error, the unemployment rate would have been 8.3%, four-tenths of a percentage point higher.

Information for this article was contributed by Eli Rosenberg of The Washington Post; by Olivia Rockeman and Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News; by Ben Casselman of The New York Times; and by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press.