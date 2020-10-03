JONESBORO 52, SHERIDAN 27

SHERIDAN -- Quarterback Rykar Acebo threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hurricane (2-2, 1-0 6A-East) over Sheridan (1-4, 0-2).

Acebo tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter with his first of two touchdown passes to Kavon Pointer.

Sheridan kept the game tight until the second half, when Jonesboro began to pull away on Acebo's 14-yard touchdown pass to Drake Taylor in the third quarter to put the Hurricane up 31-21.

Running back Charlie Long finished the night with 15 carries for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns.