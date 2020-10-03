LR CHRISTIAN 38, WHITE HALL 14
WHITE HALL -- Colin Cooper accounted for four touchdowns for Little Rock Christian (4-1, 2-0 5A-Central), which defeated White Hall (3-2, 1-1).
Cooper had three touchdown runs (3, 25, 1). He also threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Corey Platt Jr.
Also for the Warriors, Jayvean Dyer-Jones had a 48-yard touchdown run and Isaiah Hankins kicked a 40-yard field goal.
Zaire Green scored on a 14-yard run for White Hall.
