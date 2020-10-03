Little Rock School District to dismiss students early 1 day a week

The Little Rock School District announced plans Friday to dismiss on-campus students early on Wednesdays, starting Oct. 7 and going through Dec. 18.

Elementary pupils will be released at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays, while Middle and high school students will be released at 1:15 p.m., according to a late Friday afternoon post on the district's social media page.

Students who need to remain on-campus on Wednesdays may do so, and they will be monitored by on-site staff.

Pre-K students, however, will attend a full day on campus on Wednesdays.

District leaders indicated in the announcement that the early release time is being done in response to teacher feedback.

The time is for students to complete assignments and for virtual students to get additional support from faculty members. The time is also meant to give teachers an opportunity for additional planning.

In going to a plan for releasing students early one day a week, the Little Rock district is following the example of the nearby Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts.

The Pulaski County Special School District at the beginning of this school year established an early-release for students on Wednesdays.

Jacksonville/North Pulaski earlier this week announced its plan to make Mondays "Virtual Mondays" or days for students in grades six through 12 to learn virtually from home -- starting Oct. 12 and continuing through the end of January.

The North Little Rock district is exploring options for giving teachers more planning time in light of the responsibilities this year of having to teach both on-campus and online students.