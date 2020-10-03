POLICE BEAT: Man accused of assaulting officer

Man accused of assaulting officer

North Little Rock Police arrested a homeless man accused of assaulting a police officer Thursday morning, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to an indecent-exposure call at the intersection of McCain Boulevard and Warden Road where Tyrone Russell, 44, approached officers with bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and unsteady on his feet, the report said.

He was arrested at 9:40 a.m. On the way to the Pulaski County jail, Russell spat on the officer through the cage, according to the report.

Russell faces charges of felony aggravated assault on an officer and misdemeanor public intoxication.

Woman faces drug charges after stop

A Beebe woman was arrested in Sherwood on multiple drug charges after being stopped for a traffic violation Thursday evening, according to an arrest report.

Officers stopped a vehicle just before 6:30 p.m. driven by Alece Weatherly, 22, who falsely identified herself, and they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, the report said.

Police found a plastic bag of marijuana, a loaded handgun, a glass pipe with residue and a plastic bag of methamphetamine, according to the report.

Weatherly was taken to the Pulaski County jail. She faces charges of felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony tampering with physical evidence, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose and misdemeanor obstructing government operations.