Missouri couple sentenced to prison for bank robbery

FORT SMITH — A Marshfield, Mo., couple have been sentenced to several years in prison for robbing the Arvest Bank in Lead Hill.

David Ray Powers, 29, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count each of bank robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Fort Smith.

Lori Jo Stilley, 42, was sentenced on Sept. 17 to 41 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of bank robbery.

On Jan. 30, Powers and Stilley traveled from Missouri to Boone County, Ark., with plans to rob a bank, according to the news release.

They entered the Arvest Bank in Lead Hill and stood in line waiting for a teller.

“Once called upon, Powers placed a hand written note on the teller’s desk that stated that this was a bank robbery and demanded money,” according to the news release. “The teller complied with the Powers demands. The teller retrieved money from a drawer totaling $1,387. The teller placed the money into a tan canvas bank bag and gave the money to Powers.”

The couple didn’t get far before they were stopped by an Arkansas State trooper and arrested. Police found the money and a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

Powers and Stilley pleaded guilty without going to trial, according to the news release.