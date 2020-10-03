NETTLETON 41, BROOKLAND 21

BROOKLAND -- Koby Bradley and Cameron Scarlett each had two rushing touchdowns as Nettleton (2-3, 1-1 5A-East) rolled past Brookland (1-4, 0-2).

Orion Pugh also ran for a touchdown as the ground attack finished off five of the Raiders' six scoring drives. Kyle Tolley had a touchdown reception for Nettleton.