NETTLETON 41, BROOKLAND 21
BROOKLAND -- Koby Bradley and Cameron Scarlett each had two rushing touchdowns as Nettleton (2-3, 1-1 5A-East) rolled past Brookland (1-4, 0-2).
Orion Pugh also ran for a touchdown as the ground attack finished off five of the Raiders' six scoring drives. Kyle Tolley had a touchdown reception for Nettleton.
