Brittney Mohammadi, 23, of California and her boyfriend were wrestled to the ground by police and arrested on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges after she reportedly leapt at gate agents behind the American Airlines counter at the Miami airport after they told her she could not board a flight barefooted.

The Rev. John Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame, says he tested positive for the corona-virus less than a week after attending a White House event where he didn’t wear a mask, for which he apologized.

Lovely Warren, mayor of Rochester, N.Y., was indicted along with her campaign treasurer and the treasurer of her political action committee on allegations that they broke campaign finance rules, committed fraud and evaded contribution limits.

Dean Flener, a spokes-man for Tennessee ’ s COVID-19 Unified Command Team, blamed “an internal processing mistake” for 13 pallets of virus testing materials and other supplies being listed on a government liquidation website, generating a bid of $150 before they were removed.

James Jackson, 58, has been sentenced in federal court in Memphis to 17 years in prison for using the identities of people gleaned from online obituaries to take over credit card, savings and stock accounts, and steal hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Les Postlewait of Lee’s Summit, Mo., who likes to keep an eye on the ground as he walks, found a 1999 class ring inscribed with “JR,” then tracked down J.R. Forasteros, who was delighted to get it back and that the attempt to return it wasn’t a scam.

Nicholas John Bobak, who’s running for a Detroit-area judgeship and is married to Dana Hathaway, a judge whose family has produced at least 10 judges over the past two decades, legally changed his name to Nicholas John Bobak Hathaway.

David Michael Kramer, 41, a group risk manager for Enterprise Leasing of Florida, pleaded guilty to five counts of wire fraud for stealing $1.45 million from his employer by requesting 694 false checks and spending lavishly on vacations, designer clothes and watches.

Lorenza Marrujo, 67, of Fontana, Calif., who likes to be called “Lady Ninja” and has a black belt in jiu-jitsu, intervened when a man began shoving an 82-year-old neighbor, bending the man’s fingers back and pinning him to the floor, telling him to “chill out” until police arrived.