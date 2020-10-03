NLR wins wild one over Conway

North Little Rock wide receiver Felix Wade (8) runs through Conway defenders during the second quarter Friday at McConnell Stadium in Conway. North Little Rock won 39-37. More photos at arkansasonline.com/103nlrconway/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

CONWAY -- North Little Rock lost its star player on the game's first play from scrimmage, but the Charging Wildcats still had enough star power to remain unbeaten.

Senior quarterback Kareame Cotton ran for three touchdowns, including the go-ahead 1-yard score with 7:48 remaining in the fourth quarter, as North Little Rock edged Conway 39-37 in a 7A-Central thriller Friday night at John McConnell Stadium.

After blocking a punt, Conway was at the North Little Rock 42 with seven seconds remaining in the game, but a third-down pass from senior quarterback Ben Weese was batted down in the end zone as time expired.

North Little Rock (5-0, 2-0) played almost the entire 48 minutes without senior tailback Fredrick O'Donald, who left with an ankle injury after a 7-yard run to open the game. In the absence of O'Donald -- more than 600 rushing yards this fall -- Cotton and senior tailback Aaron Sims combined for 297 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Cotton, a three-year starter, ran 22 times for 100 yards, scoring on runs of 1, 1 and 3 yards. Sims ran 37 times for 197 yards and 2 first-half touchdowns (37 and 23 yards). Cotton also completed 9 of 15 passes for 141 yards.

North Little Rock, which led 25-14 at halftime, totaled 445 yards.

"Man, I'm so proud of our guys," first-year Charging Wildcats Coach J. R. Eldridge said. "Our team is not centered around one player. In football, we know that it's a possibility that guys are going to get hurt in games. Felt like Kareame really stepped up and delivered the ball to the perimeter, and then Aaron Sims just did a great job stepping in for Fred."

Weese finished 27 of 43 for 436 yards and 4 touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Bryce Bohanon had touchdown receptions of 77 and 10 yards. Junior wide receiver West Boudreaux had 13 receptions for 119 yards.

Junior tailback Manny Smith gave the Wampus Cats a 37-32 lead on a 77-yard touchdown reception with 9:54 remaining.

North Little Rock regained the lead with a seven-play, 65-yard drive on its ensuing possession. Cotton completed a 48-yard pass to junior wide receiver Felix Wade, then scored the game-winning touchdown four plays later.

Conway's next possession ended with a lost fumble at the North Little Rock 9 with 4:46 remaining. The Charging Wildcats burned more than four minutes off the clock, but a blocked punt gave the Wampus Cats a final chance from their 43 with 28 seconds remaining.

"I thought it was a great game to watch," Conway Coach Keith Fimple said. "The kids played very hard on both sides of the ball. It was very entertaining. Just eliminate some mistakes and we'll go on from here."