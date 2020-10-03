Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Farmington

• John Perry, 19, 0f 900 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving. Perry was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Pierre Hyppollite, 33, of Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hyppollite was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Antwane Nash, 28, of 2651 Carondolet St. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and aggravated assault. Nash was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• James Cook, 21, of 1701 Joye St. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving. Cook was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.