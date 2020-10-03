One killed after burglary interrupted at Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man was shot and killed Saturday morning by a man police say had burglarized a home and held a resident at gunpoint.

Travis Trustin, 24, of Fayetteville, was arrested on the scene in connection with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, kidnapping and second degree escape, according to a Fayetteville Police Department report.

A resident called 911 early Saturday and told dispatchers a man was inside the home at 2518 W. Cornerstone and had a gun. While on the phone, the caller told police he heard a gunshot.

When officers arrived, Trustin was being restrained in the backyard. Police found a man dead inside the home with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the report.

Trustin told police he had entered the house through an open garage door, according to the report.

When a man arrived at the house about 1 a.m., he saw a person inside the home and assumed it was a friend, the report said. He entered the home and Trustin held the man at gunpoint in the living room for about half an hour, according to the report.

When other residents and witnesses arrived at the home, they saw the man in the living room, the report said. After the man would not move or answer the door, a resident kicked in the back door of the house.

A resident then retrieved a rifle from a bedroom and confronted Trustin with the rifle in the living room, according to the report. Trustin shot him once, according to the report.

Another person in the home tackled Trustin, attempting to wrestle the gun away from him, the report said. During this time, more gunshots were fired.

The man who had been held at gunpoint got the gun and began hitting Trustin in the head with it in the backyard, according to the report.

Trustin told police he found the pistol that he used in the shooting in a bedroom of the home.

Trustin later used force to try to escape during an interview at the police department, the report said. Trustin was taken to the Washington County Detention Center for booking.