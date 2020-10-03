OPINION | WALLY HALL: Fillies with Arkansas ties have big day

It was a filly kind of day in thoroughbred racing.

The 145th Preakness was won by Swiss Skydiver, winner of Oaklawn Park’s Fantasy Stakes. The filly held off Kentucky Derby winner Authentic down the stretch to win by a nose.

Trainer Kenny McPeek didn’t commit Swiss Skydiver to run in the Preakness until late September. He had to find a jockey to replace Tyler Gaffalione, who had scheduled rides at Keeneland.

Robbie Albarado was willing to be quarantined the entire week. That paid big dividends as he let Thousand Words set the early pace, then made his move on the final turn. When Authentic came calling, Albarado was ready.

In other filly racing news, Frank Fletcher’s 3-year-old filly, Frank’s Rockette, won her fourth straight race, this one against older fillies and mares, at Belmont Park.

Officially Frank’s Rockette won the Grade II Gallant Bloom Stakes race by 2 1/2 lengths, but she was ahead by eight lengths when jockey Junior Alvarado put her under a hand ride and sailed home in the $150,000 race.

Frank’s Rockette is five of six this year, and in 10 total races is 6-4, having never finished worse than second.

She broke third, then quickly moved to second. She made her move on the clubhouse turn, and suddenly the challengers looked like they were running uphill.

Fletcher has owned horses for several years, but this one is his best. To make it even sweeter, she is the daughter of Rocket Twentyone, who won numerous races for Fletcher.