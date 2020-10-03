Pelosi's tone upbeat on hitting relief deal

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she anticipates striking a bipartisan economic relief deal with the Trump administration, suggesting that President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis could speed up an agreement. She called on airlines to hold off on imminent furloughs pending a deal.

"This kind of changes the dynamic because here they see the reality of what we have been saying all along -- this is a vicious virus," Pelosi, D-Calif., said on MSNBC.

"I'm optimistic. I'm always optimistic," she said. "We always have to find a path -- that is our responsibility to do so -- and I believe that we will."

Democrats had sought a $2.2 trillion package, while the White House's most recent offer was closer to $1.6 trillion. Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke Friday afternoon for 65 minutes and plan to continue their discussions, according to Drew Hammill, a spokesman for the House speaker.

The pace of talks -- and the possibility of a deal -- have picked up in recent days. Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, told reporters Friday that Trump had inquired about the status of negotiations Friday morning, shortly after the president announced his positive coronavirus test.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., sounded a positive note at a news conference in Kentucky. "I'm trying to figure out here whether I should predict another bill quickly or not, but the talks have speeded up in the last couple days," said McConnell.

McConnell, who has been dismissive of proposals from Democrats for a $2.2 trillion stimulus plan and has left most of the negotiating to the White House, said, "I think we're closer to getting an outcome."

With the talks picking up steam, Pelosi released a statement Friday calling on airlines to delay imminent furloughs of workers whose jobs are at risk after payroll support included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act expired Wednesday. Pelosi said a six-month extension of the Payroll Support Program would be included in any deal or passed as a stand-alone bill.

32,000 JOBS ON LINE

American Airlines and United Airlines announced this week that they would be furloughing a combined 32,000 employees because federal aid expired and the travel industry remains battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Both airlines released statements pledging to reverse the furloughs if Congress acts, but urged lawmakers to move quickly.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the lawmakers could move quickly to provide the airline aid, but a proposal by House Democrats to give the airline industry $28.8 billion to avert the furloughs failed to advance Friday.

It still could be taken up next week if no lawmaker objects.

The U.S. economy plunged sharply into a recession earlier this year when the coronavirus pandemic led many companies and employers to lay off workers and temporarily close. The economy recovered a bit during the summer, but it has shown signs of lagging in recent weeks, particularly as several large companies have announced new plans for layoffs. That emerging head wind has helped revive talks between the White House and Democrats, but numerous significant issues remain unresolved.

Pelosi outlined some of them in a letter Friday afternoon to House Democrats that pointed to unemployment insurance, money for cities and states, and tax credits for children and families as among the areas where she had yet to reach agreement with Mnuchin.

"We are expecting a response from the White House on these areas and others with more detail," Pelosi wrote. "In the meantime, we continue to work on the text to move quickly to facilitate an agreement."

Pelosi is under increasing pressure from her swing-district moderate members to get a deal quickly, and 18 of them voted against the Democratic package Thursday night in order to urge bipartisan talks. The leaders of the Blue Dog Coalition are preparing to send a letter to the speaker calling for negotiations through the weekend to get a deal and keep Congress in town.

"Now that both the White House and House Democrats have put forward serious proposals, we urge you to continue the discussions over the weekend until a deal is achieved," the letter states.

CONTENTIOUS ITEMS

In a sign that a deal could be emerging, Mnuchin told at least one Republican senator in a phone call Thursday night that the agreement with Pelosi would include a substantial amount of money for state and local governments, a provision numerous conservative Republican senators have strongly resisted, according to one person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details of the private conversation.

A Treasury Department spokeswoman confirmed that Mnuchin held phone calls with GOP senators but would not comment on their substance.

Mnuchin and Pelosi have mostly conducted their negotiations over the phone, but they met at length in person on Wednesday. After Trump reported his positive coronavirus diagnosis early Friday, Mnuchin reported testing negative, and phoned Pelosi to inform her of that result, Pelosi said.

The speaker said that she had been tested Friday morning "out of an abundance of caution" and her office later announced that the results were negative.

After bipartisan talks broke down in early August, prospects for any new stimulus deal before the election looked grim, despite continued high unemployment and the virus's persistent spread. But with moderates in both parties increasingly anxious over Congress' inaction, negotiations between Pelosi and Mnuchin resumed this week and appeared to be getting serious, even as House Democrats approved their own $2.2 trillion bill late Thursday without GOP support.

Several items have been agreed to, including a new round of $1,200 checks to individuals. Pelosi said they were nearing agreement on $75 billion for coronavirus testing and tracing, with Democrats pushing for language ensuring a comprehensive testing strategy.

Other key items remained outstanding, including state and local aid, unemployment insurance and a child tax credit. Pelosi's comments Friday suggested talks were getting into details as she described pushing for $144 billion for a portion of the legislation dealing with a hodgepodge of spending items including agriculture and transit support. She said the administration was trying to cut that figure down to $100 billion.

'HAS TO BE COMPROMISE'

White House officials also called for striking a deal. Trump administration officials have been pushing much more aggressively for a stimulus package in recent days.

Mnuchin said Friday that parts of the economy "need more help," citing in particular restaurants and other hard-hit industries. Several members of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, a trade group formed this year to lobby for an industry devastated by the coronavirus outbreak, said Friday that if Congress doesn't enact a substantial relief package, it could lead to the closure of 85% of small, independently owned restaurants nationwide.

On Fox Business, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow sounded optimistic about the odds of a stimulus package and suggested it was essential to approve additional support for small businesses and the unemployed.

"Would you rather have zero or would you rather have everything you want?" Kudlow said. "There has to be compromise in life."

In the early days of the pandemic in the spring, Congress rushed to pass four bipartisan bills totaling an unprecedented $3 trillion in spending. Many of the programs approved at that time have run their course, but with the election approaching partisan tensions have increased and Congress has not acted since.

Pelosi's comments on a possible shift in the talks prompted U.S. stocks to pare losses. After falling as much as 1.2% earlier Friday, the S&P 500 Index's decline was cut almost in half after she spoke.

Some Democrats and Republicans remained skeptical.

"I don't think Trump being diagnosed will change a whole lot when it comes to Republicans being willing to address this crisis," said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

She said she will be hopeful only when Congress is called in to vote on a deal.

Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., said Pelosi "overplayed her hand and drove Republicans into a corner" by making demands for another huge stimulus.

He said the chances of a deal would be completely hopeless if not for recent announcements of layoffs by airlines and companies in other industries. "Surely they can come up with something," Lucas said.

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., said he was "extremely frustrated with both sides," but that he hoped Trump's illness would refocus both parties on fighting the virus instead of the upcoming election.

Information for this article was contributed by Erica Werner, Jeff Stein, Tim Carman, Lori Aratani and Ian Duncan of The Washington Post; by Billy House and Erik Wasson of Bloomberg News; and by David Koenig of The Associated Press.