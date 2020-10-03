Perry, Searcy roll in 2nd half

WEST MEMPHIS -- Running back Daniel Perry rushed 15 times for 110 yards and three touchdowns to lead Searcy to a 38-9 victory over West Memphis in 6A-East Conference play Friday night.

Two of Perry's touchdowns came in the second half as the Lions (3-2, 2-0) dominated play, outscoring West Memphis 25-0.

Searcy managed only 25 yards rushing in the first two quarters, but junior quarterback Ckyler Tengler passed for a big touchdown to give the visitors a 13-9 lead at intermission.

"Offensively, I feel we just get better as the game goes on," Searcy Coach Kenny Simpson said. "Of course having Daniel Perry in the backfield really helps, but it just takes us a little while to gel."

In fact, it took Perry a while to get going, too.

The 5-11, 190-pound junior had just 18 yards on 6 carries in the first half.

Meanwhile, the West Memphis offense couldn't get anything going the entire game. After rushing for 82 yards in the first half, the Blue Devils managed only 40 in the second half.

"Our defense played consistently all night," Simpson added.

After a pair of touchdowns, Perry broke the game open with a 62-yard touchdown with 3:34 left in the third quarter to give the Lions a 25-9 lead.

"We made up our minds we were going to stick with the run game," Simpson said.

West Memphis (2-3, 1-1) took an early 3-0 lead on a 24-yard field goal by Edgar Gudino with 3:11 remaining in the first quarter.

But Perry's first TD, an 8-yarder with 6:12 left in the second quarter, gave Searcy the lead for good.

Tengler tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass just two minutes later to make it 13-3.

West Memphis' only touchdown came from senior Dennis Dallas on a 2-yard run that capped an 8-play, 63-yard drive with 24 seconds left before halftime.

"We felt pretty good at that point because we were going to get the second-half kickoff and pound the ball down the field and score," West Memphis Coach Robert Hooks said. "Unfortunately we just never got anything going on offense, and once Searcy got the lead they just played off the momentum. It started snow-balling for us after that."

A Perry 2-yard TD with 10:26 to play in the fourth quarter increased the Searcy lead to 31-9.

The Lions rushed for 107 yards in the third quarter and totaled 174 in the second half.