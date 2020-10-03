Playoff expansion only proper option

Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd (5) gets his helmet ripped off by Georgia defender Monty Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Let's start with a confession: It feels downright reckless to be lobbying for more college football games while we're in the middle of a pandemic that has claimed more than 200,000 American lives.

Especially on the same day we learned that not even the White House is immune to the coronavirus.

Frankly, we're on record as favoring a postponement of the season at least until after the first of the year, so this is not our preferred option by any means.

But since college football is determined to carry on, even with players testing positive on an almost daily basis and games being postponed each week, we might as well figure out a way to crown a legitimate national champion at the end of this chaotic season.

This much is clear: The four-team playoff must be expanded.

Naturally, the powers-that-be nixed that very idea on Wednesday, turning down a proposal by Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott.

"To do it now, it's such a significant change with so many challenges, especially with the season started, they thought it was best to not make a change," said Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff.

We've come to expect that sort of backward-looking vision from those in charge of the sport, but there's still plenty of time to reconsider.

The current system always seemed a bit clunky: a four-team playoff when there are five major conferences. But it has no chance of being fair this season, when the big boys are playing a varying number of games, starting the season at different times, and aren't playing any games against each other.

The SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are playing zero games outside of their leagues. The Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 are allowing their members to play one nonconference game apiece.

Good luck trying to make a fair comparison, though the Big 12 certainly hurt its case with three losses to Sun Belt schools the opening week of the season. The league's reputation took another blow last Saturday when longtime kingpin Oklahoma was stunned by Kansas State, leaving only three unbeaten teams at even this early stage of the season.

But what if one of them -- Texas, Oklahoma State or Baylor -- makes it through with an unbeaten record? Should they still be left out of the playoff?

Certainly, the uniqueness of the season ought to be pushing the College Football Playoff to double the number of teams to eight, which would mean a guaranteed berth for each Power Five champion.

The rest of the field would have to be subjective, but that's better than the total crapshoot of, say, trying to determine if two teams from the mighty SEC deserve to be part of a four-team field when the league has not played anyone beyond its 14-member schools.

Under an expanded playoff, the four quarterfinals games could be played on New Year's Day at campus stadiums of the four highest-seeded teams. Starting at noon and running throughout the day, what a bonanza that would be for college football fans.

The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, this season's two semifinal games, would be pushed back from New Year's Day to a bookend around the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs. One could be played on Friday night, Jan. 8, the other on Monday night, Jan. 11.

The national championship game at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium would also have to be moved back a week to Monday night, Jan. 18.

American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco, who has supported playoff expansion in the past, said it's just not feasible this season.

"The logistical problems are pretty significant," he said.

Puh-lease.

In a year like no other, we've already seen most leagues and organizations making it up as they go.

The NBA Finals are being played in October. The NHL playoffs were conducted through the heat of summer. Major League Baseball hastily expanded its playoff field from 10 to 16. The Indianapolis 500 was run in August instead of Memorial Day weekend. The Kentucky Derby was bumped from the first Saturday in May to Labor Day weekend. The Masters has been transformed from a rite of spring to a harbinger of winter.

In light of those momentous changes, surely college football can add a handful of games and make some slight adjustments to its bowl schedule.

If they're going to press forward in a pandemic, they might as well have a worthy champion.

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 file photo, a reduced size Oklahoma band performs in the stands in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri State in Norman, Okla. Marching bands, part of the game since its beginning more than a century ago, are idled or toned down across the country. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Auburn running back Shaun Shivers (8) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Auburn, Ala. The Auburn Tigers once seemed virtual locks to have at least one 1,000-yard rusher every season. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against Clemson during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal in Glendale, Ariz. When Fields got together with some of his teammates last Saturday to watch college football on TV, the mood was dark. “Distraught,” Fields said. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Stanford coach David Shaw watches during the team's NCAA college football game against California in Berkeley, Calif. The Pac-12 has discussed the possibility of moving to an 11-game, all-conference schedule this year amid the unprecedented uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, Southern California's Clay Helton says. Shaw also says he doesn't necessarily agree with NCAA President Mark Emmert's belief that college campuses should be open for college sports to resume. (AP Photo/John Hefti, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks to pass against LSU during the second half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. The top-ranked Tigers are 29-1 over the past two seasons and have won five straight ACC championships. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 file photo, a reduced size Oklahoma band performs in the stands in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri State in Norman, Okla. Marching bands, part of the game since its beginning more than a century ago, are idled or toned down across the country. They won’t be able to perform in front of the usual crowds at football games, dramatically changing the experience. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, file photo, Navy midshipmen carry the Commander in Chief's trophy after defeating Army in an NCAA college football game, in Philadelphia. Navy won 31-7. After weeks and weeks of practice, Air Force will finally take the field Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, against Navy at Falcon Stadium. The two service academies renew their rivalry as they compete for the coveted Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU coach Ed Orgeron celebrates on stage after the team's win over Georgia in an NCAA college football game for the Southeastern Conference championship, in Atlanta. No. 6 LSU begins its national title defense with a game featuring numerous new faces on both sidelines. The Tigers enter Saturday's season opener with Myles Brennan taking over at quarterback for Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow while Mississippi State has a new coach in Mike Leach whose reputation for high-flying offenses precedes him. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)