Pointers blow past Russellville

VAN BUREN — Van Buren was able to put a tough loss last week in the rearview mirror thanks to big plays from quarterback Gary Phillips.

The senior accounted for three touchdowns and more than 400 yards of offense in a 42-21 win against Russellville in 6A-West Conference action at Blakemore Field.

The Pointers (3-2, 1-1 6A-West) fell 43-42 in overtime last week to Siloam Springs.

“Tonight gave us confidence, knowing that we can go out and play with anyone in our conference,” said Van Buren coach Crosby Tuck. “I thought our defense was just swarming around tonight; it was fun to be a part of.”

Phillips was 18 of 33 passing for 312 yards and a touchdown and added 24 carries for 125 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Phillips gave the Pointers the early lead, running a sneak right up the middle to put the Pointers on the board.

In the second quarter, the Pointers needed a big third-down play, and that is what they got. Phillips connected with senior Jaiden Henry for a 44-yard pass to set Van Buren up inside the 10. After a holding penalty that backed the Pointers up to the 18, Philips covered the distance and a 14-0 lead with 8:12 left in the quarter.

The Pointers went up 21-0 after forcing a Russellville (1-4, 0-2) turnover. Phillips found sophomore Chi Henry for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 3:03 left in the half.

Russellville was finally able to get points on its next drive. Quarterback Brayden Whitford found running back Damon Donoho for a 80-yard touchdown pass, then closed the gap to 21-14 at halftime when Caleb Gray intercepted a Phillips pass and returned it 81 yards for a touchdown.

Van Buren returned the favor early in the third quarter, when Tobey Sayaxomphou intercepted a Cyclones pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown.

But Russellville refused to go away, pulling within 28-21 on a blocked punt that Gabe Hogue recovered for a touchdown.

Then the Pointers seized control, scoring a pair of touchdowns to put the game away.

Phillips hit Chi Henry for 58 yards to set up a T.J. Dyer touchdown, then Chi Henry thrilled a Van Buren homecoming crowd by intercepting a Russellville pass and returning the pick 102 yards for the clinching score.

The Pointers will travel to Mountain Home next week while the Cyclones will host Lake Hamilton.