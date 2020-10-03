Harrison rolls over Alma

HARRISON -- Harrison quarterback Cole Keylon set the tone early. Alma then added to the Goblins' monster second quarter with a flurry of turnovers.

Keylon threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Noah Moix on Harrison's first snap of the game. It was all downhill for the Airedales from there as Harrison cruised to a 42-6 victory.

"We had that play marked down before the game," Moix said of his touchdown. "That's my favorite route ... me and my quarterback have been working for that all summer. That's one of those routes we have good sync on. Anytime we get the opportunity, we give it a shot."

Harrison (4-1, 1-0) travels to Greenbrier next week. The Airedales (1-4, 0-2) travel to Clarksville.

Keylon's TD pass with 9 minutes, 24 seconds left in the first quarter was just the beginning. He added a 6-yard touchdown run following Alma's fake punt.

Harrison finished with 311 total yards of offense, thanks in part to great field position. A blocked punt, a poor snap on a punt, a fumble and an interception set the Goblins up with good field position throughout the first half.

"That certainly helped," Harrison coach Joel Wells said. "I think we ran about 20 plays and struck quick. The coverage they gave us gave us some advantages, and we throw it and catch it pretty well. Cole did a great job of finding his guys."

Up 14-0 after one quarter, Harrison scored on the first play of the second quarter when Keylon hit Cylan Madden with an 11-yard touchdown pass.

Alma fumbled on the ensuing possession, and Keylon's 27-yard touchdown run on third and short extended the lead to 28-0 with nearly 10 minutes left in the first half.

Keylon, who's thrown for 13 touchdown passes this season, hit Trey Richardson with a 27-yard strike to make it 35-0.

Jordin Welsh added a 5-yard run to cap the Goblins' scoring.

"Our kids really came out and played well," Wells said. "It was important for us to get off to a good start in the conference. We really kind of took them out of it early."

With a running clock, Harrison had just two second-half possessions.

Alma sophomore Reagan Birchfield scored the Airedales' lone TD with a 5-yard run with 1:39 left in the fourth quarter.

Alma's Logan Chronister finished with 66 yards rushing on 18 carries. He had just two second-half totes.